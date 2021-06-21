Only made it out of Needles

The Washington Post had an interesting graphic the other day on heat domes, and how they trap heat and push clouds (and rain) away from the center of the trap, worsening conditions for people on the ground.

The heat wave, which starts west of Arkansas, believe it or not, extends all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Salt Lake City broke record highs last week. People in Needles, Calif., saw heat like most of them never saw before: 124 degrees, breaking the daily high set before World War II.

And it's only June.

This from The Wall Street Journal: "California's state electricity grid operators warned Wednesday that while it wasn't anticipating rolling power outages through Thursday night due to the heat wave, it could be forced to issue a 'Flex Alert,' a voluntary call for residents to conserve power. In that case, impacted residents would be asked to set thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, avoid the use of major appliances, and turn off unnecessary lights between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m."

Set thermostats to 78 degrees. That'll get your attention. Although it would beat a blackout in which there was no AC at all.

There will be three more months of this. Doubtless, this state will see its share of suffocating days before mid-September rolls around.

Strength. And maybe service the air conditioner.