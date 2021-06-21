100 years ago

June 21, 1921

• Drastic recommendations that outstanding contracts on the Little Rock-Springlake Highway District, amounting to more than $1,000,000, should be cancelled and that Justin Matthews, local business man, and assessor for the district, should be asked to resign from all Pulaski County road affairs, were returned by the Pulaski County Grand Jury, to Judge John W. Wade yesterday. The Grand Jury based its recommendations on contracts on the fact that the present assessment on the Spring Lake district, amounting to $499,810, would be sufficient to the road, build bridges and surface the section now paved and that there is serious doubt of the legality of the contracts outstanding with the Oliver Construction Company and M. D. L Cook, which amount to $1,001,539.

50 years ago

June 21, 1971

• Four men abducted a man at East Broadway and Tie Plant at North Little Rock Sunday morning and used the victim's identification card in an armed robbery, the North Little Rock police reported. Larry Warden, 40, of the Rhodes Motel at 4813 East Broadway, North Little Rock, told the police that two men, one of them armed with a pistol, robbed him of $297 and a portable radio about 12:50 a.m. Sunday at the motel.

25 years ago

June 21, 1996

• Lt. Gov. Mike Huckabee's decision to appoint an incumbent state representative as his senior-level executive falls under a "cloudy" area of the Arkansas Constitution, officials said Thursday. But a member of Huckabee's legal team said he has researched the issue and found state Rep. Jim von Gremp, R-Siloam Springs, can serve on Huckabee's staff. On Wednesday, Huckabee said von Gremp will serve as his director of government operations. Von Gremp announced earlier this year that he would not run for re-election.

10 years ago

June 21, 2011

• Detectives said the Saturday night robbery of a midtown restaurant marked just another incident in an ongoing trend of Little Rock businesses being targeted by armed criminals. According to police reports, an unidentified black man wearing bluejeans, a gray shirt and a sun hat walked into the Subway at 117 S. Cedar St. at about 7:22 p.m. and asked to use the bathroom. Employees told him the toilet was out of order and the man -- described as 5-foot-8 and 135 pounds -- "became very angry" and walked over to a nearby Burger King. The man returned with a knife, grabbed hold of an employee and told the other employee to open the register or he would kill her co-worker.