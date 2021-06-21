State covid hospitalizations reach highest level since March 10

The number of covid-19 patients in Arkansas' hospitals rose Monday for the seventh straight day, reaching its highest level since March 10.

The 90 cases that were added to the state's tallies, however, was a slightly smaller increase than the one the previous Monday.

After two days in which the state didn't report any new covid-19 deaths, the toll rose Monday by two, to 5,876.

"We continue to see increasing hospitalizations due to covid-19 in Arkansas," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Vaccine doses are available throughout the state, and they continue to be effective at slowing the spread of this virus and preventing hospitalizations."

The number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals rose by 20, to 281.

The number of those patients who were in intensive care rose by eight, to 134, its highest level since March 9.

After reaching its highest level since March 12 a day earlier, however, the number who were on ventilators fell by one, to 63.

The increase in the state's case count was smaller by 13 than the one a week earlier.

As a result the average daily increase in cases over a rolling seven-day period fell slightly, to 232.

That was still up from an average of 225 cases a day the previous week, but down from a nearly three-month high of 247 a day during the seven-day span ending Wednesday.

With recoveries outpacing new cases, the number of cases that were considered active fell by 145, to 2,319.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that Arkansas health care providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 1,550, according to Health Department figures.

That was down by just over 200 from the increase the previous Monday.

After rising a day earlier, the average number of doses administered each day over a rolling-seven day period fell to 5,081.

That was still up from a recent low of 4,773 doses a day the week ending June 6, but down from a peak of more than 23,000 a day in early April.

