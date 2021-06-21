State police investigate after human remains found in Eudora home

State police are investigating after human remains were found inside a home in Eudora, authorities said.

Special agents with the Criminal Investigation Division entered the home at 2230 North Main St. Monday afternoon, after local officers responded to a call about human remains, according to a news release from state police.

The remains will be sent to the state crime lab, where the state medical examiner will attempt to identify the person, a manner and cause of death, and when it occurred, the release stated.

The investigation is ongoing.