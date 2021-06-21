Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 7

Crossroads

305-1/2 E. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand washing sink in food preparation area does not have hot water.

Noncritical violations: None

Hammontree's

326 N. West Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Working knives are stored in containers of chemical sanitizing solutions.

June 8

Foghorn's

1815 N. Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Onions temped at 54 degrees, tomatoes at 54 degrees and deli at 50 degrees and should be at 41 degrees or colder.

Noncritical violations: Food permit expired.

Lokomotion

4520 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One ceiling tile above prep-table of pizza area is not installed.

Olive Garden

3616 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Two utensils (scoop/ladle) located in clean area have food debris.

Noncritical violations: None

Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer

100 E. Joyce Blvd., Suite 102, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Thermometer in prep table is not working properly. Manual can opener has food debris on it. Surfaces of shelves are not clean.

Walgreens

3234 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Women's toilet lacks good ventilation.

June 9

CJ's Butcher Boy Burgers

3484 W. Wedington Drive, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Did not have food-borne illnesses cleanup procedure.

Colorlife Nutrition

3180 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee is eating in food preparation area. Raw eggs are stored above packaged water (small refrigerator).

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing ring and bracelet. Food employees do not have hair restraints. Test strips are not available (chlorine).

Mi Tienda Taqueria

1505 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Light bulbs do not have a protection.

June 10

Bee-Style Eggrolls and Fried Restaurant

2787 Crabapple Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Chemical sanitizer is not available (chlorine). Chopped carrots and cabbage at 50 degrees.

Noncritical violations: None

Sbarro America, Inc.

4201 N. Shiloh Drive, Space 1395, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Pizzas, stromboli and salad are not discard time marked.

Noncritical violations: Interior of ice machine is not clean.

June 11

Mariscos Playa Azul

1301 E. Robinson Ave., Suite B7, Springdale

Critical violations: Food employee cuts cucumber (ready-to-eat food) with bare hands. Oyster tag is not attached to the lot. Concentration of chemical sanitizer/chlorine in dish washing machine is 10 ppm.

Noncritical violations: They have the tags for oyster, but tags are not dated. Container with vegetables is cooled in ice used for drinks, bar area. Current retail food permit is not posted.

Paleteria Standard De Penjamo

1215 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Rockin' Baker Inc.

3761 N. Mall Ave., Suite 4, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility does not have a written procedure for responding to bodily events as required in 2-501.11.

Walmart Neighborhood Market-Deli

3553 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

Walmart Neighborhood Market-Store

3553 E. Robinson Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Two canned foods are dented on the top of container.

Noncritical violations: Current retail food permit is not posted.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 7 -- Arsaga's, 548 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; Greenland Mini Mart, 25 N. Main St., Greenland; Malco Razorback Cinema, 3956 N. Steele Blvd., Fayetteville

June 8 -- Khana Indian Grill, 2101 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Renzo's Pasta & Italian Steakhouse, 1214 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

June 9 -- Arsaga's, 1509 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

June 10 -- West End, 339 West Ave., Suite 3, Fayetteville

June 11 -- El Escondite, 503 Holcomb St., Suite B, Springdale; Kobe Steakhouse & Sushi, 643 N. Van Asche, Fayetteville; Morano's, 2179 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville; Whole Foods Market, 3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Whole Foods Market Deli-Bakery, 3425 N. College Ave., Fayetteville