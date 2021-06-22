1 killed, 1 injured in North Little Rock shooting, police say

One person is dead and another person was injured following a shooting Monday night in North Little Rock, police said.

Officers responding to a reported crash just before 11:45 p.m. found a male gunshot victim inside a wrecked vehicle near 18th and North Poplar streets, according to a North Little Rock police news release.

Police said the victim, whose name and age weren’t immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities found a second victim suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, the release states. The victim, whose name and age also were not immediately released, was taken to an area hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.