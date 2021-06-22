4-star guard excited for UA visit

ESPN 4-star basketball prospect Ramel Lloyd Jr. is expected to arrive in Fayetteville today for the start of his official visit to the University of Arkansas a few days before he's to announce his college decision.

The covid-19 pandemic forced colleges to showcase their programs via virtual visits and other ways but now with the NCAA lifting the dead period on June 1, Lloyd will be able to meet with Coach Eric Musselman and his staff face-to-face and also see the facilities and campus firsthand.

Arkansas' 66,000-square-foot basketball performance center is on Lloyd's list of things to see.

"I remember during the virtual tour they went through the whole practice facility, and I was able to see basically everything," Lloyd said. "I just want to see how that is. I want to see the campus as well. The campus looks really big."

He described his conversions with Musselman on the phone.

"High energy, just like I bet he is in person," Lloyd said. "Just high energy. All smiles."

Lloyd, 6-6, 195 pounds, of Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon made an official visit to Nebraska over the weekend and had officially visited Oregon and Georgetown before the trip to Lincoln.

He said he plans to reveal his college choice on Sunday. The previous trips have helped him understand what he's looking for in his future school.

"I know what to expect from colleges," Lloyd said. "I just have an idea of what I want in a program. It will be good that Arkansas is the last one, so I'll have clearer idea."

ESPN rates Lloyd the No. 12 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 9 prospect in California for the 2022 class. He's developed good relationships with new assistants Gus Argenal and Keith Smart after the departures of David Patrick and Corey Williams.

"I was actually set to visit when the previous two were on the staff there," Lloyd said. "Once they left, the new staff contacted me and picked it up and since I've been talking to them it's been the same feeling as when I wanted to come and check it out because of the new staff did a good job of recruiting me as well."

His parents Ramel Sr. and Taba will accompanied him on the visit to Fayetteville.

"They've really been enjoying the ride and supporting me in my thinking and giving me feedback about how I feel on somethings," Lloyd said. "They're just really here to support me. They're giving me free reins to make my decision, so they're just here to support and give me input. At the end of the day it will be all on me."

Lloyd Sr., a New York City native, played against good friend and former Arkansas point guard Kareem Reid in high school. He was a shooting guard at Long Beach State, where he led the Big West Conference in scoring and was named first-team all-conference in 2001 after playing at Syracuse for a season out of high school.

Lloyd Sr. is also good friends with Pete Davis, a former Michigan State and NBA point guard who played for Musselman's father Bill and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis has known the Razorback head coach since the younger Musselman's days in high school.

Reid's knowledge of the Arkansas program and Davis' insight on Musselman is big to Lloyd.

"That's huge, I mean guys that I know and I trust and have been through it and have played at high level," Lloyd said.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com