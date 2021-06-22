Appellate race gets second hopeful

Saline County District Judge Stephanie Casady is running for a seat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals, she announced Monday.

Casady, 46, is running to succeed Judge Larry Vaught, who plans to retire from the Appeals Court at the end of his term.

She was first elected in 2012, the first female state court judge in Saline County, according to a news release. Casady is in her third term, making her the longest-serving judge in the county's history.

"I am grateful that the voters have elected me three times as their judge. I have made thousands of decisions that impact the lives of our citizens and their families," she said in the release, adding that she has tried the same types of civil and criminal cases that Vaught presided over before his election to the Appeals Court.

Vaught's seat is Position 2 in the Court of Appeals' District 6, which includes Perry, Pulaski and Saline counties.

Casady holds degrees from the University of Central Arkansas and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law.

She began working for the Office of Chief Counsel for the Arkansas Department of Human Services in 2000. She then served as deputy prosecuting attorney for Saline County.

Casady entered private practice in 2006 and worked as a court-appointed attorney ad litem for abused and neglected children in circuit court.

"I tried cases with an eye toward ensuring my cases withstood scrutiny by a higher court. I saw the effects that the decisions made by the Court of Appeals had on my cases and my clients. I have known since then that I could make a valuable contribution at this level of the court system," she said in the release.

In an interview Monday, Casady said her judicial philosophy puts at the forefront treating everyone fairly and making a decision based on facts.

She lives in Benton with her husband, Saline County Circuit Court Judge Ken Casady, and their 10-year-old son, Kaleb.

Casady is the second candidate to enter the race for Vaught's seat. Wendy Wood, a Little Rock attorney and law clerk for Vaught, announced last month that she would run for the seat.

Vaught has been on the bench since 2001 and is one of two judges on the Arkansas Court of Appeals not seeking reelection. Phillip T. Whiteaker, 61, of Cabot, said he won't seek a third term next year, having served on the court since 2013.

The nonpartisan judicial election and partisan primary election will be May 24, 2022, according to the secretary of state's office.

The judges on the state Court of Appeals are paid $179,123 annually this year. The court's chief judge is paid a salary of $181,855 a year.

The court is made up of 12 judges who serve staggered eight-year terms.