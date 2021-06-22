COLUMNIST: More body cameras in the works

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

In recent years, more and more police departments have been choosing to strap their officers with body cameras--a move that boosts transparency in an era of skepticism about police authority.

The Rialto (Calif.) Police Department published in 2014 the results of a study that found that use-of-force incidents were reduced by half and citizen complaints fell by 90 percent following the use of body cams. These numbers are telling: When officers know their conduct can be reviewed, they appear to be more likely to toe the line in their interactions with civilians.

Now, the U.S. Justice Department will require federal agents to don cameras when performing arrests or searching buildings, overturning a past policy that restricted their use. It's a good move. The Justice Department's previous stance against the use of body cams was based on concern that cameras would interfere with agents' investigative work, much of which involves the use of confidential sources. This is reasonable. But there is an easy solution: If the cameras will interfere with an officer's ability to do the job, it shouldn't be worn. The new federal policy addresses this by requiring cameras only during the execution of arrests and searches.