Dollarway student wins scholarship

Cherri Graham recently received the 2021 Charleston Girley Dollarway Impact Scholarship for $5,000.

Graham is a 2021 Dollarway High School graduate with a 3.2 grade point average. She was a varsity cheerleader, softball player and band member, according to a news release.

She plans to attend Texas Southern University where she will pursue a degree in interdisciplinary studies and become an elementary/kindergarten school teacher.

An author and Dollarway alumnus, Girley raised the amount of his scholarship from $1,000 to $5,000 this year, according to the release.

High School Counselor Freddie Harris and College and Career Coach Marla J. Barnes presented the award to Graham.

Raven's Nest food pantry set Saturday

Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, 2507 Hill St, will open its Raven's Nest Food Pantry Saturday, June 26, from 8-9:30 a.m. or until all the food has been given away. Food will be given away on a first come, first-served basis. Participants must bring picture identification. The pantry is a U.S. Department of Agriculture distribution site and equal opportunity provider, according to a news release.

St. John Church food giveaway near

St John AME Church, 1117 W. Pullen St., will give away food boxes to people in need from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in a drive-thru setting in front of the church on Cherry Street. Participants will need to present state IDs to receive the food. For safety reasons, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles and open their trunks. One box per family will be provided, according to a news release.

The church's Soul Food for the Mind, Body, and Spirit Feeding Ministry is sponsoring the food distribution. To assist the ministry, people may volunteer by contacting Pearl Matlock at pearl1948@sbcglobal.net or send financial donations to St. John AME Church-Feeding Ministry, 1117 W. Pullen St., Pine Bluff, Ark., 71601, or electronically through Givelify St John AME Pine Bluff. The Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. is the pastor.

Community health walk this weekend

The Men of Omega Gold Boot Walkers of Pine Bluff will sponsor a free, noncompetitive, community wellness 5k/3-mile walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Saracen Landing. Participants will register at the Saracen Pavilion and walk the walking trail at their own pace.

Water stations will be available during the walk, according to a news release. Details: Tommy Bennett, social action chairman, (813) 562-2228.

River advisory lifted for small crafts

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lifted the small craft advisory for the Arkansas River, according to a Monday news release. While flows have receded, USACE officials urge boaters to always use caution when on the river. Small craft advisories are issued when flows reach 70,000 cubic feet per second.

Daily river information is available at www.swl-wc.usace.army.mil. Recreation information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.