Drainage work to close highway lane

Construction work to improve drainage along Arkansas 57 near Chidester will mean a temporary lane closure beginning today and running through Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The work will close Arkansas 57 between U.S. 278 and Arkansas 76, starting at 8 a.m. today and going through 5 p.m. Thursday, the department said in a press release Monday.

Local traffic will be permitted to use the highway, but through traffic must detour, the release said.

Northbound travelers can take U.S. 278 to Arkansas 24, and southbound travelers can take the reverse route, according to the department.

Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all highway work zones.