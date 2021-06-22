Favorites melt on hot Eugene track

EUGENE, Ore. -- The rooms in Tokyo practically had their names on them.

Instead, others will be taking the spots that seemed all but reserved for two American track champions, Jenny Simpson and Donavan Brazier.

The cold realities of the U.S. Olympic qualifying reared their ugly head on a scorcher of a day at track and field trials Monday. In a format where records and resumes mean nothing, and only the top three finishers in each event earn a spot, Simpson and Brazier fell short.

"There are things that champions overcome. I couldn't overcome them," said Brazier, the world champion at 800 meters, after finishing last in that race, more than four seconds behind winner Clayton Murphy.

"It's hard to believe," said Simpson, a former world champion whose 10th-place finish in the 1,500 meters, well behind winner Elle Purrier St. Pierre, had stunned the crowd only moments before.

They were not quite superstars, and no massive ad campaigns had been built around them, a la Dan O'Brien, whose flop in the decathlon at trials in 1992 stands as maybe the most stunning "sure thing" to not happen at the U.S. trials.

Still, they were favorites in their events -- if not to win, then at least to finish in the top three and head to Tokyo next month.

Simpson, who took bronze in Rio to become the first American woman to win an Olympic medal in the 1,500, was done almost before she started. There was heavy jostling at the start that knocked five or six runners off stride.

"No one went down," she said. "Maybe they should have called the race back. That was extreme."

Brazier has prided himself on entering the 800 without a concrete game plan and improvising on the fly. This time, it backfired. The pace was pushed. Brazier tried to keep up and he didn't have his customary kick at the finish. He knew with about 200 meters left that it wasn't his day. Instead, it belonged to Murphy, who will get a chance to add to the bronze he won five years ago in Rio.

"I've been able to win from the front. I've been able to win from the back. I don't know if it was just overconfidence going into the race thinking I could do whatever the hell I want and come out successful," Brazier said. "Maybe lack of race plan is what got me."

On other days, Chris Nilsen's upset of two-time world champion Sam Kendricks in the pole vault might have made headlines. Kendricks is heading to Tokyo, however, thanks to a second-place finish that wasn't exactly what he planned. But still good enough. Andrew Irwin, a former University of Arkansas two-time NCAA champion from Mount Ida, finished sixth in the pole vault final with a best clearance of 18-10 1/4. Irwin cleared his first attempts at 17-10 1/2, 18-4 1/2, 18-8 1/4 and 18-10 1/4 before missing three times at 19-0 1/4.

Former Arkansas All-American Taylor Werner finished 11th in the 5,000 meters final in 15:56.83 after leading in the early laps. Nikki Hiltz, also a former All-American for the Razorbacks, was 13th in the 1,500 meters final in 4:10.09.

Bennett Pascoe, an Arkansas State University junior from Conway, was 27th in the preliminaries of the 3,000-meter steeplechase and ran 8:56.83.

Two-time Olympic silver medalist Will Claye did the expected, winning the triple jump, while the women's 5,000 was mostly a no-fuss affair, taken by Elise Cranny in 15 minutes, 27.81 seconds.

Simpson insisted the heat was not a factor in her race. Clearly, it wasn't for the winner, either. Purrier St. Pierre, the 25-year-old who grew up o a dairy farm in Vermont, overcame the early jostling on the inside and simply sprinted out to the front and didn't look back. She finished in 3:58.03, a trials record.

"It happened so fast, and your plan changes," she said. "You always have a couple different plans in mind. It was never to lead the whole thing."

Donavan Brazier, right, wins the second heat of the men's 800-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Friday, June 18, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Sam Kendricks celebrates during the finals of the men's pole vault at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Will Claye competes during the finals of men's triple jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Runners compete during first heat of the men's 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Monday, June 21, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A runner enters the water in the first prelim of the women's 3000-meter steeplechase at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)