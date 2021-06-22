Fayetteville library resumes full operation

FAYETTEVILLE -- The library is open at full tilt, although patrons may need to get on a waiting list for some features.

Staff unveiled certain sections over time after opening the expanded library in January. Capacity was limited to 200 patrons, some common areas were closed off and sections such as the innovation center remained closed out of concern for the covid-19 pandemic.

Occupancy is now at full capacity. Seating is available throughout, including in the expanded library's study rooms. The library's event center has hosted galas and award ceremonies, in addition to performances. Yoga sessions are back in person. The innovation center, which features professional-grade audio and video studios, fabrication laboratory and vehicle simulators, opened earlier this month.

Attendance jumped significantly once the City Council relaxed the city's mask mandate for indoor spaces early this month, Executive Director David Johnson told the library's board Monday.

"It's encouraging to see people getting back and resuming somewhat normal library use, and also finding all the new stuff we have," he said.

Some features, such as use of the innovation center's audio studio, have a waiting list. Patrons can get on the list at the library's website. Cupcake decorating for children, happening Wednesday in the library's teaching kitchen, filled up almost instantly, said Willow Fitzgibbon, director of services.

The deli at the kitchen likely will open in September, after students at the University of Arkansas return. The cafe that once housed Arsaga's will soon open under different management with a former Arsaga's employee, Johnson said. The library bookstore also is set to come back soon.

Some programming is keeping a hybrid format with online and in-person experiences. Johnson said keeping the online option in the future will enable the library to bring in speakers or instructors from out of state without requiring them to travel.

The library also plans to bring back late fines and fees July 6. The board approved the move Monday.

Benée Eddins, library accountant, said fines and fees bring in about $45,000 in revenue annually. Library administrators lifted fines and fees early on in the pandemic.

Johnson said the library will work with people. The fines won't be accumulative. After July 6, the clock will start on reservations of materials, and due dates will appear from there, he said.

"More than anything else, we just want the stuff back because there are other people who want to look at the stuff," Johnson said.

The library's foundation is working on a new plan for its capital campaign to raise $23 million to cover the cost of the expansion, said Christina Karnatz, development director. The foundation has met about 56% of the goal, she said.

The campaign is meant to cover the rest of the cost following a voter-approved property tax increase in 2016 paying for $26.9 million of the nearly $50 million expansion.

Art by Ibiyinka Alao is displayed Monday June 21, 2021 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The library has opened different pieces of its expansion over time to the public since its expansion opened. Visit nwaonline.com/2100622Daily/ and nwadg.com/photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

√¢‚Ç¨≈°√É‚Äû√É¬∫The Voyage of Lost Keys√¢‚Ç¨≈°√É‚Äû√É¬π by Aimee Papazian, hangs in the Grand Staircase of the new addition Monday June 21, 2021 at the Fayetteville Public Library. The library has opened different pieces of its expansion over time to the public since its expansion opened. Visit nwaonline.com/2100622Daily/ and nwadg.com/photo. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)