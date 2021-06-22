Fraud suit returned to lower court

Goldman Sachs will get another opportunity to attempt to prevent class-action certification in a securities fraud case brought by the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System and other investors, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday.

But the burden will be on the New York investment bank to show that its allegedly false statements had no impact on the company's stock price, the court added.

Goldman Sachs had wanted the burden shifted to the plaintiffs.

The U.S. Department of Justice hadn't taken sides in the dispute; oral arguments were heard in March.

System officials indicated the lawsuit will proceed.

"While we generally do not comment on ongoing litigation, following the Supreme Court ruling today, we look forward to getting back to litigating the merits of the case," Teacher Retirement System Executive Director Clint Rhoden said in a written statement.

The retirement system has assets of roughly $20 billion; it is Arkansas' largest public pension fund.

Goldman Sachs is one of the world's largest banking, wealth management and financial services firms; the company did not respond Monday to a request for comment.

The plaintiffs have argued that they were harmed after relying on the firm's representations more than a decade ago.

Goldman Sachs, which had touted its commitment to honesty and integrity, maintained that its prior statements were too "generic and aspirational" to artificially inflate its value.

Such "general statements" are not capable of affecting a company's stock price "as a matter of law," attorneys for the company had argued.

U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in New York had already certified the class. A panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, had upheld his ruling.

In U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, annual reports and conference calls between 2006 and 2010, Goldman Sachs told investors that:

• "[W]e have extensive procedures and controls that are designed to identify and address conflicts of interest․"

• "We are dedicated to complying fully with the letter and spirit of the laws, rules and ethical principles that govern us. Our continued success depends upon unswerving adherence to this standard․"

and

• "Integrity and honesty are at the heart of our business."

Those claims were called into question by the Arkansas retirement system and others, after Goldman Sachs ran afoul of the SEC.

On April 16, 2010, the SEC brought a securities fraud action against Goldman Sachs, alleging the company had misled investors about an investment instrument that plummeted in value during the 2007-08 financial crisis.

Eventually, Goldman Sachs agreed to pay a $550 million fine after admitting that it had provided investors with "incomplete information" about the deal's origins.

Goldman Sachs stock, which was trading at $184.27 on April 15, 2010, fell to $160.70 the next day when the SEC took action. That represented a roughly $13 billion drop in shareholder value, the retirement system said.

Soon after, Goldman Sachs was sued by the Arkansas retirement system, the West Virginia Investment Management Board and the Plumbers and Pipefitters National Pension Fund.

In its Supreme Court appeal, Goldman Sachs had also maintained that a court should consider the generic nature of an alleged misrepresentation when determining whether it was relevant to price impact.

By March, when arguments were heard, disagreements between the two parties on that point had "largely evaporated," Justice Amy Coney Barrett, wrote in the majority opinion.

"Plaintiffs now concede that the generic nature of an alleged misrepresentation often will be important evidence of price impact because, as a rule, a more-general statement will affect a security's price less than a more-specific statement on the same question," she wrote.

"They disagree only about whether the Second Circuit properly considered the generic nature of Goldman's alleged misrepresentations," she wrote.

"Because the Second Circuit's opinions leave us with sufficient doubt on this score, we remand for further consideration," she added.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Stephen Breyer, Elaine Kagan and Brett Kavanaugh joined in the opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor concurred with part of the opinion, but argued that it was unnecessary to remand the case to the lower court, saying she believed the 2nd Circuit had already "properly considered the generic nature of Goldman's alleged misrepresentations."

Justice Neil Gorsuch, joined by Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, concurred in part and dissented in part, arguing that the "burden of persuasion on price impact" should not be carried by the defendant.

In a friend-of-the-court brief "supporting neither party," the U.S. Department of Justice had steered a middle path, maintaining that defendants "may rely on the generic nature" of alleged misstatements as evidence the statements "had no actual price impact." The fact that the statement is generic, on the other hand, is not enough, on its own, to resolve the matter, the department said.