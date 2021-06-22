Full capacity to return to Razorback Stadium

FAYETTEVILLE -- Football games at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium will return to full capacity this fall.

Tailgating, HogTown pregame festivities and halftime performances will also make a comeback at home games, the University of Arkansas athletic department announced Tuesday in a news release.

All other fall athletic events will allow full capacity as well, according to the release.

The Razorbacks will kick off Coach Sam Pittman's second season with a 1 p.m. game against Rice on Sept. 4.

The next weekend, the University of Texas will return to Fayetteville for the first time since 2004 to face the Hogs starting at 6 p.m.