GOLF: Format different, but Chick-A-Tee still special event

by Steve Andrews | Today at 1:00 a.m.

SPRINGDALE – Although he has only been on the job for a few months, new Springdale Country Club general manager Marko Hardin was excited to see how the club's biggest annual showcase tournament would go.

He was not disappointed in the least, as the 83rd Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee Golf Tournament was a success, once again. He credits course superintendent Andy Thompson and his grounds crew for having the course in pristine playing condition.

"This is such a great event, with such a long-standing history here in Springdale," said Hardin, who moved from Palm Desert, Calif. "Some great golf was played this weekend, and some incredible scores were posted.

"Some of these families have been playing out here for generations. Like the Collins family, they have such a history at this club, and we were just honored to have them out here with us again this weekend."

The local team of Drew Stewart and Kevin Cortez won the two-day, four-ball event with a two-round total of 131, including a 62 on the first day. Individually, Stewart, a 2005 Springdale High graduate, fired a 64, himself, in the opening round.

"Saturday, we both had a chance to make some birdies, so that helped a lot," said Cortez. "We struggled a little (Sunday) but we made the shots we needed to."

With wind being the biggest hazard on Sunday, many teams struggled to counter the breeze.

"Playing when it's windy is all about controlling your flight, your trajectory, and keeping the ball down," Stewart said. "You try to keep the ball as low as you can, because with this wind, the ball can easily get on the wrong side of the hole. But, the greens were awesome. They were quick, but they rolled good all weekend."

The team of Gary Compton and Bud Busken took home the Senior Flight championship with a two-day total of 141, including a 67 on Saturday. Both players on each of the winning teams received crystal Collins Cup trophies.

"We had a really good round on Saturday, hit a lot of fairways and putts," said the 74-year-old Compton after the final round. "But (Sunday) it was tough out there, because the wind really picked up. It was a decent day, and we shot 2-over-par, which was good enough for us to hold onto the lead."

Compton has played in the past 10 Chick-A-Tees, winning four times before in went to a team event last year. But he called winning this year's tournament with Busken "a real honor."

"They do a great job with this entire event," Compton added. "The course is just in great shape right now, very quick, and it's just a very classy tournament all the way around, and the members really appreciate it."

Playing in his 54th straight Chick-A-Tee, 91-year-old Hickory Morton and his partner, Wayne Bryant, finished tied for fifth in the Senior Flight with a score of 155. But, Morton admits that he likes the tandem event better than the individual format.

"People like to play with their friends," he said. "You don't have the camaraderie like you do playing when you are teaming with your buddy. It just creates a different atmosphere.

"We really didn't play as well as we can play, this weekend. They moved the tees back a little, so it made it a little tougher on the drives."

Bryant teams with Morton on a regular basis at various scrambles and tournaments, and said it is always challenging to keep up with the local legend.

"It is hard to keep up with him, I don't care what age you are," Bryant said. "He hit a bunch of awesome drives out there, and he is just tough out there on the golf course."

Rick Collins, the son of the event's namesake, was thrilled with another outstanding event that pays tribute to his late father.

"I tell you, this event is always so nice, because I get to see a lot of friends from all around the state that come in to play," Collins said. "This year was even more special because I had my two cousins here, who each brought their two sons up from the Houston area to be a part of it. We just had a ball.

"With it being named in honor of my father, it brings a lot of pride to our entire family, and that's why all these guys are here. He was a great man, a great player, and very competitive, but he always knew the main reason to play golf was to have fun."

83rd Dwight Collins Chick-A-Tee Tournament

At Springdale Country Club

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Stewart/Cortez;62-69–131

Nichols/Deleon;66-66–132

Williams/Nipper;66-67–133

Dixon/Collins;67-67–134

Dyer/Neal;68-70–138

Ford/Voss;66-74–140

Davis/Carter;67-75–142

Colburn/Barron;67-76–143

Harris/Ray;68-80—148

SENIOR FLIGHT

Compton/Busken;67-74–141

Syler/Stockton;71-71–144

Neal/Carter;73-73–146

Williams/Adams;78-74–152

Morton/Bryant;76-79–155

Cherry/Wood;76-79–155

Morse/Jones;79-77–156

Frits/Sudduth;82-86–168

FIRST FLIGHT

Costner/Sera;70-65–135

Mosier/Harper;69-71–140

Dykes/Helder;69-71–140

Bloodworth/James;69-71–140

Carr/Hussey;69-71–140

Raible/McGarrah;70-70–140

Knight/Murders;69-72–141

Burasco/Jech;69-73–142

Taylor/Bartel;70-73–143

Storms/Jones;70-75–145

Wilson/Lambert;70-75–145

Gillham/Ramirez;70-76–146

Halter/Moore;70-76–146

SECOND FLIGHT

Emeron/Foster;71-70–141

Hannah/Houghland;71-70–141

Bollinger/Herrman;71-72–143

Greenhaw/Brown;71-72–143

Ruff/McCarty;72-71–143

Long/Brooks;71-73–144

Lorince/Cantrell;72-72–144

Landis/Berryhill;71-75–146

Rhyne/Bailey;71-75–146

Carpenter/Marx;72-75–147

Walker/Johnson;72-75–147

THIRD FLIGHT

Clark/Clark;73-73–146

Sandoval/Roberts;73-73–146

Norwood/Knodle;74-73–147

Register/Williams;73-74–147

Prendergast/Waters;74-73–147

Appledorn/Bewley;73-75–148

Miller/Lindsey;74-75–149

Fraley/Lawrence;74-77–151

R. Collins/J. Collins;74-79–153

FOURTH FLIGHT

J. Triska/N. Triska;75-70–145

Allen/Jackson;75-70–145

G. Holiman/C. Holiman;75-74–149

Lea/McFarland;76-74–150

Carroll/Devlin;75-77–152

Herriman/Mitchell;77-75–152

Kilpatrick/Garza;77-76–153

Young/Corners;77-76–153

Gladden/Cupit;75-80–155

Davis/Riley;77-79–156

A.Triska/J. Triska;76-85–161

Shinall/Webb;76-85–161

FIFTH FLIGHT

Storms/Faddis;78-74–152

Eye/Leach;79-75–154

Deweese/Leger;78-77– 155

Beasley/Hill;78-78–156

Barrows/Beadle;79-77– 156

Taylor/Wright;81-75–156

Shulz/Oliver;78-79–157

Windle/Bell;78-80–158

Carol/Deits;80-78–158

Collins/Johnston;81-79–160

Sence/Moore;80-88–168

H. Collins/C. Collins;81-90–171

SIXTH FLIGHT

Ritter/Crabtree;82-78–160

Steele/David;82-78–160

Lowrey/Williams;83-77–160

Jackson/Fine;89-73–162

Crosier/Crosier;83-81–164

Stephenson/James;83-84–167

Bailey/Burroughs;83-85–168

Dellinger/Dellinger;85-86–171

Walters/Hill;83-90–173

Greenwood/Murphy;89-85–174

