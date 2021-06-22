Gunfire in LR leaves

two people injured

A man and a female bystander were shot after a verbal altercation Friday night, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Police responded just after 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of West 19th Street, according to an incident report.

A 20-year-old man told officers that he had gotten into a verbal altercation with a group of men in a vacant lot on the south side of the alleyway, according to the report. The group started firing, and the man was shot in the leg, the report states.

A 19-year-old woman walking out of a house was shot in the leg, according to the report. Both injured people were transported to UAMS Medical Center for treatment.

Two witnesses were in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee at the time and were not injured, the report states. Three vehicles and the residence had been struck by gunfire.

No suspects were listed in the report.

Police ID suspect

sought in shooting

Little Rock police have identified a suspect in a June 13 shooting that injured a man.

Darious Alford is wanted on charges of first-degree battery and a terroristic act, according to an online post from the Little Rock Police Department on Monday afternoon.

According to the police incident report, a man was driving on North Rodney Parham and Reservoir roads when gunshots sounded around 7 p.m. June 13. He was shot in the back while in his car, which was struck several times with bullets.

Police said anyone with information about Alford's whereabouts can contact detectives at (501) 404-3041.

Car break-in cited

after arrest in LR

Little Rock police arrested a man accused of breaking into a car in the AC Hotel parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report.

Johnrico Smith, 33, was arrested on charges of robbery, breaking and entering, theft of property, fleeing, obstructing governmental operations and resisting arrest.

The report stated that Smith stole clothing from the car as well as from the hotel, located at 210 W. Capitol Ave., and pushed employees out of the way. When he saw police, he ran but was tackled by officers, according to the report.

Smith was being held at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday evening.