DEAR READERS: So, you've got it. You've had it, and now, you've got it. What? You've had your covid vaccine, and now you've got your covid vaccine card. The card has your name and birthdate on it (so don't post it on your social media), the dates and brand of vaccine you got, along with the batch number of the vaccine.

About the size of a baseball card, the covid vaccine card is important. Keep it with your other valuable papers and medical records. Slip a plastic sleeve on it if you can; experts advise against laminating the card.

You don't need to carry the card with you on a daily basis; make a photocopy of it or take a picture of it with your phone. If you lose the card, first contact the agency that gave you the vaccine; don't reach out to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Covid is likely here to stay for the foreseeable future. You might need the original vaccine card for entry into sporting events or concerts, or for travel.

DEAR READERS: Ever get a statement in the mail or a legal document on which one page is printed: "This page intentionally left blank"? What gives? Let's look at it:

This is probably a device to separate content, to keep pages numbered or to fill in blank spaces.

P.S. Did you know? Book chapters typically start on an odd-numbered page.

DEAR READERS: It's tragic we have to be reminded to do this, but please make a mental note of what your child is wearing each day (especially their shoes). This will help with a missing person report.

DEAR HELOISE: My daughter's friend (she's 12) was born with a "creativity," we call it (instead of "deformity") -- her left hand is slightly misshapen.

I want to let your readers know: She does not mind answering questions about her hand; she understands it's unusual and people are curious. But she wants us to remember not to ask, "What's wrong with your hand?" There's technically nothing wrong with it -- it is what it is.

Ask instead: "If you don't mind sharing, can you tell me about your hand?" "Were you born that way?" "Does it keep you from doing everyday activities?" (It doesn't!) "Does it hurt?" And then say, "Come play ball with us, sit with us, eat lunch with us ..."

Being inquisitive is healthy. Let's set out to become advocates for people who are differently abled. They, too, have gifts to share.

-- Mary W. in Pennsylvania

DEAR HELOISE: Although it's not required, I always try to order all my items from my online retailer at the same time. This way, they can pack items together and save space and packing materials.

-- Gina S. in Texas

DEAR READER: Watch closely when you check out online; some online retailers may offer you a discount if you ship all items together, although shipping could be delayed by a day or two.

