Happy birthday (June 22): You're so inspired by what you love you will attempt to produce a kind of sublime echo of it and be as pleased with the results as any artist could be.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll get through the day as you would a math quiz, one problem at a time. Just keep your mind on what you're solving and by evening, you'll be done with the hard stuff and delighted by your scores.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The action will be an adventure, not a chore, although it may come in a package labeled "work." You've never been afraid of work, only of not knowing how to do it. In today's case, figuring it out will be half the fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): What you think you should be doing and what you are doing may be two different things. The lesser activity isn't "bad"; it's just not all you're capable of. You've the grit to answer your noble calling.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's a sage feeling steering you toward or away from someone; heed it, even if it's illogical. Your body has plenty of intelligence and feeds your conscious mind on a need-to-know basis.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Some see the negative space as full of potential to put something into. Others hold the space as a sacred and essential balance to the main beauty. To you, the beauty is the space. You'll honor it, creating much peace for yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The most exciting thing you can do today is a piece of decidedly unglamorous work. It turns out the key to creation is mostly humble actions in service of a splendid cause.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A relationship is better played out than analyzed, which is like examining a snowflake, which melts in your hand as it is observed. Stay in the moment, appreciating the natural environment of a thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): What another person wants from you seems fine. But to enact it without really owning it is weak. Better to make the choice yourself and stand by it, not because they want you to but because it's something you can get behind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your mental process is settling into a new order. It's like answers are coming to you from outer space and painting your inner space in a new hue that will have you "redecorating" for weeks.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Repetition doesn't have to be tedious; in fact, it can be quite brilliant, a comfort and a deepening pleasure. The key here is progress. Repetition without progress is the very definition of boredom.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may be allowing yourself an unhelpful habit that is keeping you from realizing something very important. You can push through it. The first step is merely pointing to it and calling it by its name.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Prioritizing will be a tricky today. Important items go masquerading as simple moves. The one to tackle first will bring you back to the basics of who you are, why you're here and what you want.

MERCURY'S TURN

The artist Philippe Petit wrote about ordering a magnificent door handle from a blacksmith and declaring upon receiving it: “Now that I have a way to open the door, all I need to do is build a barn around it!” One way to celebrate Mercury’s turn around is to approach projects in the order that most excites you, regardless of the logic.

COSMICALLY CURIOUS ABOUT… SELF-PARENTING (PART 2)

Even for those fortunate ones born to champions of parenting, life is still better when we learn to care for and help ourselves. FOR ARIES, self-parenting is demanding because Aries is the newborn of the zodiac. Aries not only has the high energy of youth but the accompanying headstrong tendencies. Couple that with a rebellious streak and fire-sign passion… this is a job for the super-nanny. But good news, Aries: You have everything you need to keep up with yourself.

The trick is in realizing that the rebel in you isn’t something to squash or tame. That part of you is usually trying to tell you something: that you need freedom and fun, that there are basic pleasures and novelties that should be prioritized or else you’ll feel stifled and bored. When that part of you acts out, a good self-parenting move is to be patient, loving and curious. Ask, “What is the need that I’m ignoring? What is it I need to face?”

Also, it’s worth noting that Aries adults do better with a consistent sleep schedule, just like Aries children do. Going to bed and waking up at approximately the same time may seem boring, but it has many life and health benefits that are anything but.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Moon child Meryl Streep will play the president in “Don’t Look Up,” a star-studded comedy about two low-level astronomers who must warn the world of an approaching comet. Considered by many to be the greatest living actress, the Academy Award collector was born under a sun, Venus and Uranus in maternal Cancer, suggesting her favorite role is very likely the role of mother of four.