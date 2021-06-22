• Jeff Reaves, a high school principal in Palm Coast, Fla., spent the last several months of the school year crafting personalized notes for each of his school's 459 graduates for 2021, leaving them on their seats to read before receiving their diplomas.

• Jamie Foster, a NASA researcher, is hoping to use dozens of baby Hawaiian bobtail squid sent to the International Space Station, and the microbes that help regulate their bioluminescence, to improve human health during spaceflight.

• Stanley Donahue, a 36-year-old Chicago man accused of wounding a Linn County, Iowa, sheriff's deputy in a shooting during a gas station robbery, was arrested after a television news crew spotted him walking along a road, Sheriff Brian Gardner said.

• Juan Paneto, 51, who put off finishing his college degree for a spot in a bank management training program in 1992, took advantage of online classes at Union College in Schenectady, N.Y., during the coronavirus pandemic to graduate with his son, Joshua, 22.

• Tyre Means Jr., 25, convicted of lighting a paper towel on fire and tossing it into the backseat of a police car and of stealing an AR-15 rifle from another car during the May 2020 unrest in Seattle, was sentenced to five years in prison, prosecutors said.

• Troyshaye Mone Hall, 23, of Dallas, accused of stabbing her 7-year-old daughter, Madison, more than 30 times, was charged with capital murder, as well as aggravated assault in the stabbing of a 16-year-old boy, police said.

• Zsolt Balla, 42, a Hungarian-born rabbi inaugurated as the German military's first rabbi in more than a century, said he felt "incredible gratitude" to live in a country that faces its past but is actively working to "make the world better."

• Tamara Brogiotti, 68, of Pendleton, Ore., dialed 911 when Buck, an adult chimpanzee that she had as a pet for 17 years, attacked her 50-year-old daughter, resulting in the animal being killed by deputies so paramedics could help the daughter, who was hiding in a basement bedroom.

• Moises Monterrubio, 26, and his brother, Daniel, 23, both of San Francisco, set a record for the longest highline ever walked in both Yosemite National Park and California after stringing a 2,800-foot-long line from Taft Point across a series of gulleys that plunge 1,600 feet.