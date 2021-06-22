Inclusive playground to be near North Little Rock library

An "all-inclusive" playground will be replacing the fountain near the William F. Laman Public Library in North Little Rock.

The Parks and Recreation Commission for North Little Rock on Monday afternoon unanimously approved a request from staff to build a disability friendly playground at the Laman Plaza.

An inclusive playground allows children of all abilities and development stages to play in the same space. It also allows adults of various ages and abilities to engage with the children in their care.

Steve Shields, director for the Parks and Recreation Department, said the proposed playground will replace the fountain at 2801 Orange St., beside the Main Branch library. He said the project will be funded by the city and wouldn't effect the department's budget.

City attorney Amy Fields told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that money for the playground will come out of the city's General Fund that was set aside to make repairs to the fountain and the sales-tax capital improvement fund. She said since the funds have already been budgeted, the decision to build the playground doesn't need to go before the City Council.

Shields said the all-inclusive playground being next to the library is the perfect location.

"The walls are already built around the area and it will be in a great location for kids' programs that are held at the library and more," he said.

Construction on the playground is expected to begin this year.

"We hope to be onto something in three to four months," Shields said.

Shields said the proposed playground will be similar to the one located in Burns Park.

One Heart Playground is an inclusive playground that was opened in 2017 to allow children of all ages and abilities to play together. The park, located on Funland Drive in Burns Park, was the first all-inclusive park in North Little Rock and was inspired by Emma Wasson, a girl born with a congenital heart defect and Turner Syndrome.

The park playground is fully ramped and accessible and includes rubber safety surfacing allowing for wheelchairs, walkers and more to easily move about the playground. The playground also has disability friendly equipment that includes a variety of slides, climbing components and much more.

In 2020, the Parks and Recreation Department installed new items to One Heart Playground. The items included a wheelchair-friendly merry-go-round, a communication board to allow for enhanced communication using pictures and words, and a platform swing to allow wheelchair users to swing without leaving their chair.

The Parks Recreation Department states on their social media page that the platform swing that was installed makes North Little Rock one of five cities in the country that has this piece of equipment.

Mayor Terry Hartwick, a previous Parks and Recreation director, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette last year that the swing had to be ordered from Europe.