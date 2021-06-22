• Oscar-winning actress Angelina Jolie went to war-weakened Burkina Faso to show solidarity with people who continue to welcome the displaced, despite grappling with their own insecurity, and said the world isn't doing enough to help. As Special Envoy to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie, 46, marked World Refugee Day on Sunday in Burkina Faso's Goudoubo refugee camp in the Sahel, where she finished a two-day visit. She spoke with the camp's Malian refugees and internally displaced people in the nation's hard-hit Center-North and Sahel regions. "The truth is we are not doing half of what we could and should ... to enable refugees to return home, or to support host countries, like Burkina Faso, coping for years with a fraction of the humanitarian aid needed to provide basic support and protection," Jolie said. While Burkina Faso has been battling a five-year Islamic insurgency linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State that has killed thousands and displaced more than one million people, it's also hosting more than 22,000 refugees, the majority Malian. Malians began fleeing to Burkina Faso in 2012 after their lives were upended by an Islamic insurgency, where it took a French-led military intervention to regain power in several major towns. The fighting has since spread across the border to Burkina Faso, creating the fastest growing displacement crisis in the world and stretching the U.N.'s ability to respond to displaced people within the country as well as the refugees it's hosting.

• For her tour this fall to promote her memoir "Going There," Katie Couric is anticipating not only the interest of her fans but a return to something like a pre-pandemic world. Book events have remained mostly virtual even as movie theaters and concert halls have begun reopening. Couric's 11-city tour, announced Monday by Little, Brown and Company and Live Nation, will very much be in person, and well beyond the scale of book stores and libraries and other typical settings for authors. Couric, 64, opens Oct. 28 at Boston's Orpheum Theatre, two days after "Going There" is released, and her itinerary also includes the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan, Atlanta Symphony Hall and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. "Given the challenging period we've been through, I'm so excited to be out in the world, creating a sense of community and a place where we can all get together for meaningful conversations, and have some fun, too," Couric said in statement. The tour will be produced by Live Nation, the concert promoter which previously worked on an author event scaled even higher -- Michelle Obama's tour for her 2018 memoir "Becoming."