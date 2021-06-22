Walmart in Georgia

starts doula benefit

Walmart Inc.'s medical plan for employees now gives its pregnant workers in Georgia up to $1,000 for doula care.

A doula is "a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and information support to a mother before, during and shortly after childbirth," according to certifying organization DONA International. Doulas may also be certified through the National Black Doula Association.

The insurance benefit pays up to $1,000 per pregnancy.

Lisa Woods, Walmart's vice president of physical and emotional well-being, said the company is starting the benefit in Georgia because that's where "we believe we can leverage our network of health care resources to create immediate positive impact in supporting healthy pregnancies."

Doulas can help decrease the number of cesarean sections, shorten the time spent in labor and help improve the overall birthing experience, Woods said.

The maternal mortality rate in Georgia is twice the national rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Black mothers are twice as likely to die as white mothers in the state.

-- Serenah McKay

Louisiana: The dead

got jobless benefits

BATON ROUGE -- Louisiana's labor department paid out about $1 million in state and federal unemployment benefits to people who were dead, though more than half of those payments couldn't have been prevented, state auditors reported Monday.

Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack's office said the payments to 374 people after they died represent 0.013% of the $8.6 billion in unemployment benefits paid by the Louisiana Workforce Commission between March 2020 and April 2021.

The auditor's report said $629,091, sent to 334 people, couldn't have been stopped as they were sent before the state received a death report or death certificate.

But auditors said $337,007 in payments to 74 dead people should have been prevented by the Louisiana Workforce Commission. Another $123,194 in improper payments could have been prevented if the agency did a weekly match with the Louisiana Department of Health's death data.

In a response to the audit, the Workforce Commission said it's working to recoup the money and to enhance its cross-checking system.

-- The Associated Press

State index climbs

to 607.58, up 15.80

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 607.58, up 15.80.

"U.S. stocks rallied on Monday, recouping some of the steep losses caused by the Federal Reserve's policy shift last week," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.