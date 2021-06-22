Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bentonville

• Karen Castaneda, 20, of 906 Marylyn St. in Springdale was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Castaneda was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Kevin Davis, 21, of 378 W. Circle Drive was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Davis was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Kellen Lignitz, 18, of 102 N. Garvin Drive was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Lignitz was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

• Justin White, 34, of West Fork was arrested Sunday in connection with theft by receiving. White was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Michael Graue, 47, of 77 Locust Ave. was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, burglary, breaking or entering and criminal mischief. Graue was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Cody Tisdell, 29, of 14610 Koyle Cemetery Road in Winslow was arrested Sunday in connection with criminal mischief. Tisdell was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Rogers

• Anthony Hartman, 41, of 3903 N. Third St. was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault. Hartman was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Felix Soto, 32, of 2324 Beechwood Drive, No. 9 was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault. Soto was being held Monday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Sean Layman, 70, of 103 Baggett St. was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Layman was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Arturo Carbajal Diaz-Leal, 45, of 302 New Hope Road, Apt. BE, in Rogers was arrested Friday in connection with sexual assault. Diaz-Leal was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $20,000 bond.

Tontitown

• Sharo Herrera-Torres, 22, of 2402 Pin Oak Drive, Apt. B, in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with criminal mischief. Herrera-Torres was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Dekendrick Jett, 25, of 1141 Peach Tree Ave. was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault. Jett was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Kenneth Morrison, 55, of 16194 E. 50 Road in Claremore, Okla., was arrested Sunday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Morrison was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Amie Holmes, 40, of 11725 Taylor Road in West Fork was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Holmes was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• William Goyette, 35, of 83 Castleberry Lane in Lamar was arrested Friday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Goyette was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Kenneth Braswell, 43, of 275 N. Elm St. in Springdale was arrested Friday in connection with burglary. Braswell was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Parker Murphy, 23, of 10856 Hattabaugh Lane in Elkins was arrested Saturday in connection with theft of property and terroristic threatening. Murphy was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.