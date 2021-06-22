NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Catching fish is like solving a puzzle this week.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said springtime tactics aren't working so well, but summertime methods haven't really kicked in.

The best action might be for white bass at night under fishing lights. Jones said white bass fishing is good at night around the pilings of the Arkansas 12 bridge and beside bluff walls. As bait fish congregate in the light shining into the water, lower a minnow or jig 10 feet deep into the school.

Try fishing for striped bass early with top-water lures in the Rocky Branch area. Troll with brood minnows later in the day. For black bass, use top-water lures early, or later on cloudy days. Go with plastic worms after sunrise. Midday bass fishing is slow, Jones said. For bass at night, try plastic worms or spinner baits in dark colors.

Walleye can be caught 15 to 20 feet deep with nightcrawler rigs, jerk baits or by trolling crank baits. Fish along pea gravel points and shorelines. Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid-80s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville said bluegill fishing is good with worms or crickets. Catfish are biting well on cut bait or stink bait.

Beaver tailwater

Fishing guide Austin Kennedy said trout fishing is good with Power Bait and other prepared trout baits. Power generation at Beaver Dam is mainly in the afternoon, creating high water conditions.

Beaver Dam Store reports trout are biting nightcrawlers. Small Flicker Shad crank baits are good to use.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie are scattered. Use minnows or jigs starting on the bottom and working up until fish are located. Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms. Anglers pick up an occasional catfish with crickets or worms as well.

Try for black bass with black and blue plastic worms rigged wacky style.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carter at the lake office said some big crappie can be caught by using full-sized spinner baits that are used for black bass fishing. Otherwise, fish for crappie with minnows or jigs three to five feet deep.

Bluegill fishing is good with crickets or worms. Catfish bite best in the afternoons on a variety of catfish baits.

Bella Vista

Chip Wiseman at Hook, Line and Sinker said fishing is good for catfish at all Bella Vista lakes. Use small sunfish to target flathead catfish. Try nightcrawlers, liver or stink bait for channel catfish.

Black bass are biting top-water lures early and plastic worms later in the day. Trout fishing is good at Lake Brittany with prepared trout bait or small red and gold spoons.

Elk River

Big Elk Floats and Camping reports black bass fishing is good with peanut butter and jelly tube baits. The best fishing is in the shade. Catfish can be caught in deep pools.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting top-water lures or square-bill crank baits early. All types of soft plastic baits are good to use day or night.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for bluegill with crickets or worms.

Illinois River

Fish for black bass with tube baits or buzz baits, Stroud recommends.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass fishing is good at Lake Eucha with buzz baits and other top-water lures early and on cloudy days. Use large plastic worms later in the day. Bluegill are biting well on crickets or worms.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports largemouth bass fishing is good at Grand Lake with crank baits, plastic worms and spinner baits worked around brush and docks. Blue catfish are biting well on liver or cut bait. Crappie fishing is fair with minnows or jigs.

Lake Tenkiller is fishing well for largemouth bass with crank baits, jig and pigs, plastic worms and spinner baits. Crappie fishing is good with minnows or jigs around brush and docks. Sunfish are biting well on worms or minnows.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service recommends using caution on the upper one-third of the lake because of debris in the water.

Black bass are biting top-water lures around bushes. Fish deeper with swim baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs along flat gravel points from the bushes out to 15 feet deep.