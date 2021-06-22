NWA outdoor briefs

Botanists talk plants

Botanists Jennifer Ogle and Theo Witsell will present a free program from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in support of the book, "Trees, Shrubs, and Woody Vines of Arkansas.

The program will be at the J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 3400 N. 40th St. in Springdale.

This will be an in-person program by two of the book's authors.

Shiloh Museum goes fishing

A new exhibit, "Gone Fishing!" is open at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, 118 W. Johnson Ave., in Springdale.

The exhibit includes information panels and 30 photographs that explore the rich history of fishing in Northwest Arkansas and the Ozarks. Fishing on the White River before and after Beaver Lake filled in the mid-1960s is part of the exhibit. Fishing on the region's small lakes and streams is also highlighted.

Admission is free. The museum is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For details call the museum at 479-750-8165.

Program features bike films

A showing of the top bicycle films is set for 7 to 9 p.m. July 17 at the Arkansas Public Theater in downtown Rogers to benefit Pedal It Forward cycling initiative. Pedal It Forward provides bicycles for free or for a donation to anyone who needs a bike.

Tickets are $15. The event features short selections from the Filmed by Bike Festival that is touring the nation. An open house and happy hour starts at 5:30 p.m. at the new Phat Tire bike shop in downtown Rogers. Tickets are $15. The program includes prize drawings, food and beverages.

Tickets available at: https://rb.gy/pca2qg

Apply for alligator hunt

People interested in hunting an Arkansas alligator on public land and water this fall have until midnight June 30 to put their name in the hat. Applications for the 2021 Arkansas alligator season are available online at www.agfc.com.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will issue 33 permits for public hunting in Arkansas for the 2021 season. Dates are Sept. 17-20 and Sept. 24-27.

Permits will be randomly chosen via electronic draw. As with the rest of the Game and Fish permit application system, alligator hunt applicants must pay a $5 nonrefundable processing fee when the application is submitted. No additional fee is required from successful applicants.

Alligator hunters must be at least 16 years of age. Only Arkansas residents may hunt alligators on public land in the state.

Bike rides part of series

The Fayetteville Adventure Series features group bicycle rides and educational events for exploring the Ozarks outdoors this summer.

Bike rides will be held the first Saturday and Sunday of each month. Most rides will be 15 to 20 miles long with 1,000 to 1,500 feet of elevation gain. Cost is $30. All rides begin and end at the Experience Fayetteville visitor center on the downtown square.

Educational events will be at the Bearded Goat apparel shop on Block Avenue in Fayetteville.

For more information on the Fayetteville Adventure Series, visit 37northexpeditions.com.

Donations fund campsite work

Pack Rat Outdoor Center in Fayetteville is holding a drive to raise funds for campsite restoration on some heavily traveled sections of the Ozark Highlands Trail.

Each time a donor contributes $10 to the fund at the store through June 30, her name will be entered into a drawing for a prize package of outdoor gear, including a backpack stove, water filter, clothing and more.

The Ozark Highlands Trail is a long-distance hiking trail that runs more than 200 miles through the Arkansas Ozarks. For details visit www.packratoc.com.