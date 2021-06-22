100 years ago

June 22, 1921

• The raising of the educational standing of Arkansas rests with the rural school teacher according to Miss Annie Griffey, member of the County Board of Education, who was one of the principal speakers at yesterday's session of the Pulaski county Rural Teachers' Institute. The high standards maintained by city schools cannot be effective in bringing Arkansas nearer the top of education, unless the country schools co-operate to give the children advantages similar to these of the cities, she said. The school must create in the children a desire for something greater and better than they have experienced before and must then meet this need with a well chosen curriculum.

50 years ago

June 22, 1971

• Edwin B. Cromwell, a Little Rock architect, proposed Monday building a road across Fourche Bottoms as an access from the new Pine Bluff Highway to the new terminal at Adams Field and the Little Rock port, a distance of about five miles. Cromwell presented the proposal to a group of officials representing the city, county, Army Engineers, state Highway Department, the Airport Commission, the Little Rock Port Authority and Metroplan, a council of governments.

25 years ago

June 22, 1996

• Besides throwing picnic tables into ponds, kicking in garbage cans, breaking truck windshields and tearing urinals off bathroom walls, the vandals plaguing North Little Rock's Burns Park this spring have done something else: They've developed a sense of irony. In the process of damaging the park after it closed for the night, someone stitched four 9mm bullet holes across the bottom of a tin sign that reads "No Tolerance." Roosevelt Horton has been working in the North Little Rock's city parks for 30 years, and said he has never seen a season like this one.

10 years ago

June 22, 2011

• Recent minor earthquakes in Faulkner County were triggered by natural gas drilling wastewater injected into deep disposal wells, the Arkansas Geological Survey has concluded. And now the director of the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission is seeking to permanently shut down all disposal wells in a 1,150-square-mile area mostly north of Conway. In an announcement Tuesday during the commission's regular monthly hearing, Director Larry Bengal said he would ask commissioners to vote for the permanent moratorium for wastewater disposal wells in the area at the commission's next meeting at 9 a.m. July 26 at its office in El Dorado.