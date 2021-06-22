Pilot dies in crash at Conway airport

A 38-year-old Little Rock man died Friday after a single-engine airplane crashed at Conway Regional Airport at Cantrell Field, said Jack Bell, the airport director.

Zachary Thicksten, the pilot, died after being taken to a hospital, said Bell.

Bell said Thicksten took off around 2 p.m. Friday in a Cirrus SR20 airplane.

"He took off and it looked like he had an emergency of some sort and he was trying to get back to the runway," said Bell. "So he was only in the air a few minutes."

Bell said it was a hot day with no wind.

Bell said it was the first serious accident since the airport moved to its current location in 2014.

On Friday, the Conway Police Department said on social media that a single-engine aircraft has crashed at the airport and the pilot was being transported to a local hospital. On Monday afternoon, the police department posted an update saying the pilot had died.

Lacey Kanipe, public information officer for the Conway Police Department, said any additional information would have to come from the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates airplane crashes.

Keith Holloway, a spokesman for the NTSB, said it was "very early in the investigation."

Holloway said a preliminary report should be available in about 12 business days. He said it can take from one to two years before a probable cause and final report is issued.

"NTSB does not state a cause but will only provide factual information when available," Holloway said in an email. "Part of the ongoing investigation will be to request and gather radar data, weather information, air traffic control communication, airplane maintenance records and the pilot's medical records."