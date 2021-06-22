Rollover wreck kills 2 in Fulton County, troopers say

A rollover crash killed two people in Fulton County on Sunday night, troopers said.

Jeffery D. Bennett, 57, of Hardy was driving a 2005 Chevrolet west on Firetower Road when the wreck happened at about 7 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle failed to stop at the road’s intersection with U.S. 63, according to the report, and overturned twice before coming to a final rest on Wolf Hollow Circle. The driver and the passenger, Vickie K. Bivins, 56, of Salem, died as a result of the crash, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the wreck as clear and dry.

At least 287 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.