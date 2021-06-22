Star City's Turner's talent noticed at Razorback camp

Star City athlete CJ Turner was considered one of the top 2023 prospects in the state, and his performance at Arkansas’ prospect camp on Sunday solidified that thinking.

Turner, 6-1, 195 pounds, ran a handheld 4.48 seconds in the 40-yard dash and measured an impressive 9 feet, 10 inches in the broad jump. He also recorded a 33-inch vertical.

He worked out at linebacker and caught the eye of Arkansas linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

“He said that I had a good day and that I looked good,” Turner said. “He said he wanted me to get to around 210 (pounds) and we would make something happen then.”

As a freshman, Turner joined the varsity squad after leading Star City’s junior high team to an undefeated season. He played in the final four games and recorded 32 tackles, 15 unassisted, 7 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble and he returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown while playing safety.

“He’s got the tools. He’s going to be a special kid,” Star City coach Chris Vereen said at the time.

Turner recorded 58 tackles, 16 pass breakups, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception while playing safety, cornerback and linebacker in 7 games for the Bulldogs. He rushed for 452 yards as well.

Turner recently received an offer from Memphis to go along with one from Arkansas State. He is hoping add one from the Razorbacks.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Turner said. “Growing up in Southeast Arkansas and being able to represent and play for your home state would be a blessing.”

Turner called Scherer a great coach.

“I felt comfortable around him and the way he was teaching us,” Turner said. “He made sure I did all the drills right.”