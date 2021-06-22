State covid cases rise by 485, largest 1-day increase since March 5

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Tuesday by 485 - the largest single-day increase since March 5 and the first one since March 12 that topped 400.

Already at its highest level since March 10, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 by four, to 285.

It was the eighth day in a row the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals went up.

"Covid-19 won't go away until more people take the vaccine," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a tweet.

"Until we increase the number of shots, we will continue to have increased numbers of hospitalizations and new cases like we did today. It is sad to see someone go to the hospital or die when it can be prevented."

After falling by one a day earlier, the number of coronavirus patients who were on ventilators rose back up by one, to 64.

That was tied with the number on Sunday for the largest since March 12.

The number of covid-19 patients who were in intensive care units, however, fell by six, to 128, after reaching its highest level in more than three months a day earlier.

Tuesday's increase in cases was larger by 395 than the one a day earlier and by 183 than the one the previous Tuesday.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 259 - its highest level since the week ending March 18.

With new cases outpacing recoveries, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 251, to 2,570, the largest total since March 21.

The uptick in new cases and hospitalizations came even as the pace of vaccinations continued to slow.

At 3,990, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, was smaller by more than 2,500 than the increase a week earlier.

The average number of doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period fell to 4,723, its lowest level since the week ending June 5.

That week, the average dropped to 4,655, its lowest level since at least January, due to a slowdown around Memorial Day weekend.