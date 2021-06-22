The Butcher

A report by Amnesty International--prepared after testimonies and reviews of Iranian documents, not to mention audiovisual evidence--says back in the summer of 1988 the Iranian government suddenly put all of its prisons on lockdown. Family visits were canceled. The government remained mute as to why.

A month or so later, as quickly as the prisons were shut down, they were re-opened. When visitors came again, looking for loved ones held as political prisoners, many were told they'd been executed. Some reports say upward of 30,000 people could have been killed during this "prison purge." Many were dumped into mass graves; their families had no body to mourn or bury.

Tehran is secret about its secret disappearances. Sometimes it issued a death certificate to families simply saying "death" was the cause of death.

What few people knew was that the government had created Death Commissions around the country, involving a handful of intelligence, prison, and even judicial officials. These were not courts of law. These panels didn't deal with little trifles like guilt or innocence. Everybody that came before them were guilty already--perhaps for such crimes as collecting donations for prisoners' families, or maybe being in the wrong place near the wrong person. And only the lucky ones were able to describe the Death Commission process later.

Those who were imprisoned were mostly held on political crimes. Some belonged to leftist groups. Others were sentenced to relatively minor crimes, but hadn't been released yet because they weren't "sufficiently repentant." Some had completed their sentences and had been released, but the government picked them up again shortly before the Death Commissions were rolled out, because the authorities had plans for them.

Ebrahim Raisi was the deputy prosecutor general in Tehran in the late 1980s and apparently a member of the local Death Commission in the capital city. Amnesty International's report says he referred to the Death Commissions in a 2018 lecture, in which he called them "one of the proud achievements of the system." Press reports from the Middle East say his nickname is "The Butcher."

He was elected president of Iran last week. That is, he was elected after real opposition was taken off the ballot, most Iranians stayed home, and the system pushed him through the rigged process. The headline about this story from The Atlantic: "Iran Stops Pretending."

We couldn't have said it better.