UA school hosts teens for architecture camp

Several Southeast Arkansas ninth- and 10th-graders got a chance to learn about architecture and design during the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design Summer Camp at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville from June 13-18.

All participants received full scholarships as part of a collaboration between the Alex Foundation and the Fay Jones School, according to a news release.

Trinity Tillman, Madison Bruce, and Kendall Jones, all of Dumas; Syncere Gary of Watson; Brandon Barnett of Rison; Jacobi Seals of Montrose; and TiShunte Jenkins of Wilmot participated in the university's annual design camp sponsored by the Fay Jones School.

Students gained the opportunity to learn about design professions through hands-on projects, tours and discussions with Fay Jones School faculty and students. The students planned out their designs through sketching and model building. They learned terms used by designers and how to observe and record the world around them through notes and sketching activities, according to the release.

The students toured Theater Squared, the UA Community Design Center and local architecture and design firms. They also took walking tours of the university and downtown Fayetteville.

Participants met with the school's faculty and the Student Success Center to learn how they can start preparing in high school for careers in the design professions.

Alison Turner, Fay Jones School director of community education and professor of architecture, said the experience gave students a chance to pursue their interests.

"I really enjoy being able to share my passion for architecture with young students and hopefully help inspire them to pursue their interests in the design professions," Turner said. "Design Camp is a wonderful way for them to gain some insight into the process we go through in designing a project -- and to take a little bit of the mystery out of how things are designed and built."

The students were chaperoned by Carolyn Harris and Tina Dunn of Wilmot. Transportation to and from UA was made possible by the support of certified public accountant Don Livingston, Lonzell Dodds, and Merchants and Farmers Bank of Dumas; Don and Dorothy Glover of Dermott; and Angela Courtney and the Alex Foundation of Halley.

For details on the University of Arkansas Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, visit https://fayjones.uark.edu/. For details on the Alex Foundation, visit www.alex-foundation.org.