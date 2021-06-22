Virus will stick around

What if the population of Baltimore or Milwaukee was wiped off the face of the Earth? That is just approximately the scale of loss of life in the United States from the coronavirus pandemic so far. At more than 600,000 deaths, it is one of the gravest mass casualty events of the past century, and the actual toll is likely higher.

Those who have survived must surely rejoice that a return to normalcy is coming in some parts of the country, largely due to another history-shattering event, the development and mass deployment of highly efficacious vaccines.

Yet the sober truth is that the pandemic has not ended either here or abroad. Nor is it going to come to an abrupt end. In a perceptive article titled “The forever virus” published in the July-August issue of Foreign Affairs, Larry Brilliant and co-authors caution that the virus “is not going away” and cannot be eradicated. “Rather than die out, the virus will likely ping-pong back and forth across the globe for years to come,” they say, generating new variants that can threaten our normalcy once again. Dr. Brilliant and his co-authors, Lisa Danzig, Karen Oppenheimer, Agastya Mondal, Rick Bright and W. Ian Lipkin, say the answers must include rigorous vaccination, smart new strategies for disease tracking, surveillance and response, and reform of the global system for fighting pandemics.

So go ahead and toast the reopening, never forgetting those who have been lost. But don’t lose sight of the forever virus—because it will not lose sight of us.