Watson Chapel audit clean, board advised

A financial audit of the Watson Chapel School District for the 2019-20 school year revealed no findings, deficiencies or noncompliance.

The district's board accepted the audit Monday night during a special meeting, and the results of the report prepared by Little Rock accountants Cobb and Suskie Ltd. sent outgoing Superintendent Jerry Guess off on a high note.

"That is seldom," Guess said. "That is not often districts usually have [such a report]. If they have a finding, usually they will have a series of recommendations that fall short of a finding. They are not criminal. They are not the most severe mistakes. But they are suggestions. These folks made none of that."

Guess' final day as superintendent is June 30. Andrew Curry will succeed Guess as the district's top official.

According to the summary of the auditors' results, no significant deficiencies in financial statements or major programs, and no instances of noncompliance material to the financial statements were found. Also, no audit findings relative to the major federal award programs were revealed.

The auditors' report expressed an "unqualified opinion" on the basic financial statement on the regulatory basis and adverse opinion on the generally accepted accounting principles.

Guess, who made improving Watson Chapel's financial standing a priority in his three years at the helm, credited business manager and district treasurer Norma Walker for best practices used in the district's financial matters. Walker also helped Watson Chapel attain a similar audit last year.

"One of the things a superintendent should be most worried about is the financial expertise of the chief financial officer," Guess said. "If you have a CFO that's been doing the job and knows the procedures and practices, and you stay out of financial trouble, that is a critical piece. Ms. Norma has been here 20 years or better, knows the ropes, knows what to do. People in this district know that, so they honor her practices."

Walker gave props to those that work with her and said she's a stickler for saying no to a practice that isn't right.

"I have some good people that work in this finance office," she said. "We just follow the rules and do what needs to be done. I'm a stickler for saying no when it's not right. You do the right thing."

The district also approved the hiring of Stacey Brunson, Quadrea Turner and Carmen Williams as secondary teachers, and Kimberly Lang, Nicolette Laurent and Sharon Rasberry as elementary teachers.

A resignation letter from Edgewood Elementary custodian Tera Brewer was accepted.