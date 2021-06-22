Sections
XNA to offer new route to Las Vegas

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:23 p.m.
FILE -- A commercial plane departs, Friday, January 23, 2022 at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Bentonville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

Frontier Airlines will soon offer flights between Northwest Arkansas National Airport and Las Vegas.

The airline will begin the new route to Nevada on Aug. 13 with flights planned to occur twice a week, according to a news release.

"We're delighted that our partners at Frontier Airlines continue to expand service to Las Vegas," said H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "With new resorts, venues, restaurants and world-class entertainment, we can't wait to welcome visitors back and provide the only-in-Vegas experiences they've come to expect."

