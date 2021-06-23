2 rollover crashes result in 3 fatalities

Two people died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday night in Hardy, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Jeffery D. Bennett, 57, of Hardy and Vickie K. Bivins, 56, of Salem died when the 2005 Chevrolet they were in on West Firetower Road about 7:30 p.m. failed to stop at the U.S. 63 intersection and overturned twice, the report said. Bennett was driving, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were clear and dry, according to the report.

A 38-year-old Smithville man died in a one-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon on Arkansas 463 in rural Poinsett County, according to a state police report.

Jose Cruz Quintana was traveling south about 1:30 p.m. in a 2003 Honda when he attempted to overtake a vehicle, the report said. He lost control of the Honda, which ran off the road, struck a driveway and rolled several times, the report said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report.