2013 grad credits district for success

If asked, White Hall High School graduate of 2013 Andrew Dalton Spadoni would say that he was schooled well.

This spring, he graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law at San Antonio and plans to take the Texas bar exam in July.

Spadoni, 26, grew up in White Hall and is the son of Joe and Betty Spadoni.

"This best thing about the town is the sense of community and the people," he said.

This included his classmates.

"I was friends with a wide range of people, including some from other cultures," Spadoni said.

Inside the classroom, he said, "My teachers knew it wasn't all about the test scores but learning the material and how to think creatively and critically."

For example, English teacher Bradley Boast went beyond the usual and included discussions in his classroom.

"He made sure we understood the material," Spadoni said.

Another instructor who had a big and important impact on Spadoni was his history teacher Russell Bearden.

"I remember him saying, 'Nothing happens in a vacuum,'" Spadoni said.

Collectively, their knowledge was a great foundation on which Spadoni was able to build upon.

"I learned the importance of values," from his family and others in the community, he said

He graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville in 2017 with a joint degree in political science and journalism, and the next year he was accepted into law school.

He graduated with a law degree this spring.

"We're are so proud of all of Andrew's accomplishments," Joe Spadoni said. "It is so pleasing to know how devoted he has been in pursuing his education. We are looking forward to seeing what's in his future."

Spadoni said he he's interested in obtaining his law license in Arkansas, too.

Study for the bar is several months of eight-to-10 hour days, seven days a week. Unfortunately, the pandemic delayed the end of the semester, so his class got off to a late start on the bar exam studies.

"The schedule is brutal," but, Spadoni said, "after four years of undergraduate school, law school, I will do what I need to. I will put in the work."

He's already clerked for a couple of law firms and is interested in a number of areas of law such as corporate or business contracts and bankruptcy.