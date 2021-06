Mountain Home, circa 1950: The completion of Norfork Dam in 1944 created 553 miles of lake shoreline, and a variety of tourist businesses sprang up to serve the large numbers of visitors. Among the smallest had to be Schmidt's Novelty Shop. The owners of the native stone shop advertised cedar novelties and sold fishing licenses.

