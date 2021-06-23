COOKING FOR TWO: Cold-fried french fries as once-a-year delicacy

Brace yourself. I'm about to share a very controversial opinion:

You should have french fries for dinner at least once a year.

I generally loathe deep frying. It's messy, it smells up the house and there's a lot of hot oil involved that, once it's been used a few times, needs to be dealt with.

Still, deep-fried food is irresistible: the craggy crust on fried chicken, light-as-air tempura vegetables, sorullitos and alcapurrias, tender, chewy and crispy all at once. I love it unabashedly.

Tonight, let's go back to basics. Let's make french fries.

This recipe employs the cold-fry method. Here's how it works: Cut potatoes into tidy sticks. Rinse them under cold water, and then dry them very well. Place them in a large pot over a burner turned to high. Add enough high-smoke-point oil to cover. Fry until they're brown and crisp. Drain, sprinkle with fine sea salt and eat!

If this method sounds like nonsense, I promise you, it's not. In his 1997 book "The Man Who Ate Everything," Jeffrey Steingarten credits the French chef Joel Robuchon with inventing something similar. Steingarten's reporting on Robuchon's methods helped spur the well-loved double-fry technique.

When followed exactly, the double-fry method — in which you deep fry cut potato sticks in oil twice, once at about 325 degrees, then again at about 350 to 425 degrees — reliably produces remarkably crisp, well-browned french fries.

Unfortunately, when I'm craving french fries, I want them as quickly as possible, and I don't want to spend hours in front of boiling grease. The idea of watching a thermometer in a hot pot of oil, frying a pile of potato sticks once, draining and then frying them all again, cooling in between, adjusting the heat to maintain the right temperature ... It's just far too much trouble for me. If you love doing it that way, by all means, continue. But this is how my parents made french fries at home when I was growing up, and it's how I do it, too. Give it a try, why don't you?

I don't think there's anything wrong with having a plate of french fries with ketchup or mustard or mayonnaise or vinegar or Thousand Island dressing splattered over the top or on the side for dipping. But if you want to round out the meal, what about some pan-fried fish? A green salad? A simple steak? Or roasted chicken? You could make a rough poutine, with gravy and cheese. You could disco the fries, or top them with melty cheese. You could eat them outside in the breeze or on your kitchen counter with a glass of wine or in bed. Have them however you like — you deserve it.

Start the potatoes in cold oil for the crispy french fries. (For The Washington Post/Rey Lopez)

Cold-Fried French Fries

1 pound russet or Yukon Gold potatoes, scrubbed (or peeled, if desired)

3 cups grapeseed, peanut or canola oil, plus more as needed

½ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more as needed

Using a sharp knife, cut the potatoes into ¼- or 1/3-inch-thick sticks, 2- to 4-inches long. Transfer to a colander and rinse well under cold running water. Drain, and then dry the potatoes very well with a clean tea towel.

Line a plate or small, rimmed baking sheet tray with paper towels or a clean paper bag.

In a 5-quart pot or Dutch oven over high heat, combine the potatoes and oil. The oil should cover the potatoes by 1 inch; if it doesn't, add more oil.

Cook the potatoes, undisturbed, until the oil starts to sizzle, 8 to 10 minutes. During this time, the oil will reach around 225 degrees. Using a spider or tongs, stir the potatoes gently, to ensure they aren't sticking together. Continue cooking until the potatoes turn golden brown and appear crisp, an additional 10 to 15 minutes. The oil should reach 325 degrees; if the potatoes appear to be cooking too quickly or become dark brown, lower the heat slightly. The total cooking time will depend on the width of your potatoes.

Using a spider or slotted spoon, transfer the fries to a lined plate to drain. Avoid stacking the hot fries, as this will cause them to steam and become soggy. While hot, sprinkle the fries with salt, and serve.

Makes 2 (dinner) to 4 (side dish) servings.

Nutrition information: Each 1-cup serving contains approximately 244 calories, 2 g protein, 18 g fat, 20 g carbohydrate (1 g sugar), no cholesterol, 300 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1.5