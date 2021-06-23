Dollarway alumni set balloon tribute

Alumni and residents of the Dollarway School District are invited to participate in a balloon release celebrating the 107-year history of the school system from 6-7 p.m. Sunday at the old Dollarway High School campus, 4900 Dollarway Road.

Alumni are asked to meet on the football field with red balloons. The Farewell Dollarway Alumni Group will host the release in recognition of the closure of the district, according to a news release.

The district will officially annex into the Pine Bluff School District on July 1, but all three schools in the Dollarway district will remain open for the 2021-22 school year and possibly beyond.

Leadership program’s fundraiser set

The second annual New Leaders Council Arkansas Chapter Graduation Fundraiser will be held virtually at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The fundraiser will recognize 18 new fellows of the program, including Eric Walden, the assistant chief of staff for the 6th Division Circuit Court at Pine Bluff.

The keynote speaker will be Terrence Roberts of the Little Rock Nine, according to a news release.

The mission of the program is to train, equip and establish an inclusive and equitable community of diverse leaders from all parts of Arkansas, and to advocate for statewide change, so that everyone in the community is represented, has a voice, and sees leaders who have similar experience, according to the release. Details: https://chapters.newleaderscouncil.org/arkansas.

State Bar Association hands out awards

The Arkansas Bar Association announced award recipients who were honored virtually during the association’s annual meeting Thursday. Paul W. Keith, the 2020-2021 association president, selected recipients for their outstanding work and service to the association, according to a news release.

Area honorees include: Golden Gavel Awards: Kandice A. Bell, Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s office, White Hall, for her work as chairman of the Arkansas Bar Association Commission on Diversity and Inclusion; Lillian Dee Davenport, Simmons Wealth Management, Little Rock, for her work as midyear coordinator; Legislative Awards: Anthony A. Hilliard, Ramsay, Bridgforth, Robinson & Raley LLP, Pine Bluff, for his efforts during the legislative session. Details: https://www.arkbar.com.

White Hall resident on WBU honors list

Williams Baptist University at Walnut Ridge named White Hall resident Morgan Lunsford to the 2021 spring President’s List. WBU recently announced students named to its honors’ lists. The President’s List includes those full-time students who achieved a 4.0-grade point average, according to a news release.