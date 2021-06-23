Council assesses garbage service

The Pine Bluff City Council meeting, held on Monday, was spent mostly talking trash, as council members and the mayor questioned the quality of customer service provided by Waste Management.

George Wheatley, senior manager for the garbage-collection service, was there to update the company's progress since renewing its contract with the city in October.

The contract renewal gave Waste Management of Arkansas another five years of providing services to Pine Bluff residents and businesses.

The main concern before the renewal in October was customer service.

Louise Sullivan, who reviewed the contract, said then that she had received assurances from the company that the Waste Management office would continue to take customer service calls and that the Franklin, Tenn., office would act as a backup, but during Monday's council meeting that appeared not to be the case.

Before the meeting, Sullivan called the customer service number, and although the pros outweighed the cons, she reported that it still took too long for her call to be answered.

"Our market area is actually located in Franklin, Tenn.," said Wheatley. "When a customer call representative answers a call from Pine Bluff, it immediately is highlighted on their computer screen and that person who is calling has a ZIP code that shows Pine Bluff, Ark."

Many council members complained of calls either taking too long to answer or not being answered at all.

"This has got to be resolved quickly," said Council Member Bruce Lockett, who said he had an issue about grass pickup and didn't get a response so he picked the grass up himself. "I don't really like this thing you have to call Tennessee to solve a problem right here in Pine Bluff. I'm not getting good service with this call thing."

Member Glen Brown Jr. agreed, adding he called to request a second container, left a message, and never received a callback.

"I would expect that if I call and leave a message that someone would call me back. No one did and I left a reason to why I was calling," said Brown. "I can just imagine what everyone else is going through because I've had the same issue myself."

Both said a representative was needed in Pine Bluff and, according to the contract, that was the way it was supposed to be.

"That's the way it used to be," said Wheatley. "What we ran into in Pine Bluff is we were having trouble keeping people hired. We had two people answering the calls for Pine Bluff; then it went down to one."

Wheatley said during the contract negotiation it was agreed that the calls needed to be answered quicker, and it just so happens that the calls are answered by someone in Tennessee.

A 50-mile radius rule is also preventing Wheatley from implementing an on-site customer service rep, a rule he says he is trying to get the company to remove.

"It used to be we couldn't hire anyone in the call center unless they lived within 50 miles of the call center," said Wheatley. "I'm trying to get it to the point that they can live in Pine Bluff, Ark., and be a call center representative for Waste Management."

Council Member Joni Alexander suggested the new hire could be housed at City Hall, to which Mayor Shirley Washington was in agreement, saying that a local representative was needed.

Brown suggested a text message system also be set up for efficiency that customers can use.

This week, Waste Management officials are auditing every route in Pine Bluff to achieve accuracy and proper billing.

Using Parcel Data Analysis, an analytics tool, Wheatley said they map addresses and check for occupancy and carts.

More than 3,000 addresses were audited on Monday, according to Wheatley.

"We think that's going to not only achieve accuracy, but it's also going to make the billing proper where the city gets everything it's supposed to get and Waste Management get everything it's supposed to get," said Wheatley, who added that the company will then reconcile its list with the multiple water systems in Pine Bluff.

During contract negotiations in October, Wheatley said for those who call in for pickup of yard waste, bundles, and bulky waste, Waste Management was willing to accommodate the request for next-day service if the office receives a call by noon the business day before the service is needed.

During Monday's council meeting, member Glen Brown Sr. said he felt that calling was unnecessary.

"You don't call us to collect our money, so why should we have to call you when we have bulk items on the curb," asked Brown Sr. "You send a truck on every street in Pine Bluff once a week. That driver should have a computer in his truck and notate the bulk."

Wheatley said for his residential drivers to be most productive, their focus is separate from the bulk-waste program.

"We're gauging them on the number of homes per hour that they can pick up," said Wheatley. "The more productive we can be, the more the price stays affordable."

Washington said she noticed during contract negotiation time that bulk waste was being picked up at a much higher rate than it is now.

She said she sees the same sofa every day on her commute that has been on the curb for at least a month in front of an occupied home.

Wheatley faulted the company's shortcomings on labor and said the company is trying to hire people every day and trying to get more equipment.

With only two bulk waste trucks, sometimes only one truck is used each day.

According to Wheatley, productivity gains were built into the new contract, such as picking up bulk waste via the call-in system, but the company is still in need of employees from the management position on down.

At the end of the audit week, Wheatley will present Washington with a progress report.

"This is the way we do it in most cities we operate," said Wheatley when it came to the bulk waste system. "We're not asking Pine Bluffians to do something we're not asking other citizens to do around the state of Arkansas."