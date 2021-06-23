Marriage Licenses

Wesley Smith, 22, and Sydney McClung, 22, both of Sherwood.

Tony Manuel, 31, and Natasha Allison, 31, both of Little Rock.

Harold Wright, 30, and Erica Patterson, 29, both of Little Rock.

Jarrod Allen, 34, of Sherwood, and Madeline Richmond, 33, of Little Rock.

Dustin Muldrew, 29, and Shalisca Loudermilk, 32, both of Little Rock.

Zane Richardson, 19, and Kayleigh Fernau, 18, both of Tilden, Neb.

Heather Fields, 27, and David Ashley, 21, both of Conway.

La Tasha Warren, 43, and Bruce Walker, 38, both of Sherwood.

Brian Garcia, 19, of Jacksonville, and Brittany Richardson, 19, of Wichita Falls, Texas.

Troy Thompson, 36, and Amanda Vozzella, 34, both of Cabot.

Blake Hollowoa, 30, and Katie Poppell, 26, both of Little Rock.

John Mokol, 57, and Kendra Sondy, 23, both of Ward.

Joseph Ritchie, 47, and Katherine Berry, 39, both of Cabot.

Derek Lewis, 65, and Toni Shead, 59, both of Sherwood.

Eddie Rostagno, 37, and Marshana Green, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Hudson Trusty, 19, and Molly Lewis, 19, both of Little Rock.

Dantrill Sampson, 33, and Lekevia Hatchett, 29, both of Sherwood.

Jonathan Gasaway, 36, and Samantha Blakley, 39, both of Redfield.

Shane Grunlien, 50, and Susan Wilson, 66, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1907 Robin Shaver v. Robert Shaver.

21-1913 Lori Lednick-Hayes v. Hazel Hayes.

21-1915 Sabrena Martin v. Robert Collins.

21-1920 Shateka Irby v. Dominique Irby.

21-1923 Micheal Keener v. Jeannette Keener.

21-1928 Mercedes Rogers v. Terrance Rogers.

21-1929 Sharon Shaw v. Victor Shaw.

21-1930 Casey Fairmon v. Jenne Fairmon.

21-1933 Glenda Millard v. Chad Millard.

21-1935 Irina Stokes v. Stewart Stokes.

21-1936 Cheryl Cate v. David Cate.

21-1941 Ashley Bethley v. Corey Potts.

21-1942 Daniel Watson v. Phoebe Johnson.

21-1943 Samanthia Jones v. Sean Jones.

GRANTED

20-7 Stephanie Najarain v. Christopher Najarian.

20-3189 Miranda O'Farrel Keathley v. Zachary Keathley.

20-3326 Amber McKinney v. John McKinney.

21-1216 Melissa Rogers v. Frederick Rogers.

21-1289 Dragana Miteva v. Lance Strawser.

21-1478 Pam Hunter v. Dennie Hunter.