Delta says 1,000 pilot hires in plans after pandemic cutbacks

Delta Air Lines plans to hire 1,000 pilots by next summer as it continues to recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, Atlanta-based Delta cut more than 1,800 pilots from its payroll through early-retirement packages and put about 1,700 junior pilots on inactive status. The cutbacks contributed to staffing problems that led Delta to cancel hundreds of flights around Thanksgiving and Christmas. The airline had more staffing challenges over Easter this year.

Delta now has about 12,000 pilots. Operations chief John Laughter told pilots in a memo that the plan for hiring is a "positive indicator" as the airline's recovery accelerates. Domestic leisure travel has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels this month, according to the airline.

Laughter's memo said that Delta must "foster a strong pipeline of pilot candidates in order to support our future demand and manage pilot attrition."

Earlier this year, Delta said that it planned to have all of the pilots placed on inactive status back at work by fall. And the company has restarted its training of pilots.

Delta said its newly hired pilots will have a chance to start out on larger planes with higher pay.

Meanwhile, American Airlines is struggling with staffing problems that are contributing to the cancellation of hundreds of July flights, about 1% of its daily schedule.