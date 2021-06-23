Leng aces, but Kim leads Stacy Lewis Invitational

JOHNSON -- Jay Leng Jr. grabbed the spotlight with a hole-in-one, but Logan Kim's name is atop the leaderboard on the boys side of the Stacy Lewis Junior All-Star Invitational with a three-under 69 on day one at The Blessings Golf Club.

The two 15-year-old California natives both completed the first 18-holes of the 54-hole event under par, one stroke apart entering today's second round.

Kim entered the 14th hole shooting even par, but an eagle at 14, followed by a birdie on the 15th hole gave him the lead, something he would keep intact through the remainder of the back nine.

The sophomore from La Canada Flintridge, Calif. credited consistent play as the reason he finished the day atop the leaderboard.

"It makes me feel more confident in my ball-striking and putting," Kim said. "It's just a good sign that I'm hitting well. I feel pretty great, I feel like this is a course I can succeed on, and I really liked the conditions here."

Leng, a San Diego native, held a lead for much of the day in large part due to the ace on No. 3.

"I took a seven-iron trying to go for the middle of the green," he said. "I hit it perfectly high and straight. It landed about five feet short of the hole and gently rolled in."

He nearly accomplished the same feat later in the course.

"Actually, on hole 17 I hit a seven-iron, the same club as my hole-in-one, and it lipped out and went to like a foot (past the hole), so I almost made another hole-in-one.

"On the front-iron my putting was really good, and I made two or three 30-footers from the fringe. It was really nice to shoot an under-par score here."

On the girls' side, Lucy Yuan shot three-under to claim a lead entering day two. She was followed by three other competitors tied for second at even-par.

Yuan, the No. 21 ranked player in the Rolex Junior Rankings, finished with six birdies to complete the day. This is the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) All-American's first time competing in the Stacy Lewis Invitational.

The competition, which is in its seventh year, is the only AJGA stroke play event that consists of pairs of boys and girls in each group, 56 juniors (28 boys, 28 girls) ranging from age 12 to 15 were welcomed to Northwest Arkansas with desirable weather.

Temperatures remained in the low-80s, an ideal playing situation for late-June in Arkansas, said Kim.

"I think it's a perfect course," Kim said of his first-time competing at the Blessings. "It's really beautiful, conditions are great, and the greens work really nicely."

Today's round two will start around 7:30 a.m.