DEAR HELOISE: I had your pamphlet on vinegar, and it was a lifesaver. It included not only household hints but recipes as well. One of our favorite recipes was the one for your coleslaw. I referred back to it on many occasions for help. When we moved, the pamphlet got lost, and I can't remember all the ingredients in this yummy side dish. Please, would you reprint this dish for all of us who love coleslaw?

-- Ashley K., New Berlin, Wis.

DEAR READER: This is one of my mother's classic recipes and is frequently requested.

Heloise's Coleslaw

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 tablespoons vinegar, lime juice or lemon juice

½ teaspoon prepared mustard

¼ teaspoon celery salt

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

Salt and pepper to taste

Dash of paprika

1 head of cabbage (green or purple, about 2 pounds), shredded

Mix oil with vinegar or lime or lemon juice in a bowl. Add prepared mustard, celery salt, mayonnaise, salt, pepper and paprika. Mix well. Pour mixture over shredded cabbage; toss and refrigerate. For the best flavor, make up to a day ahead so flavors have a chance to blend.

DEAR HELOISE: While I love fresh coconut, I hate prying the meat part out of the shell. I always drain the coconut of its juices before trying to get at the meat part. Is that what makes it difficult to remove the coconut inside the shell?

-- Sandy S., Santa Fe, N.M.

DEAR READER: Here's a hint for you: First, drain the juice. Put the coconut in the oven (set at 350 degrees) for about 18-23 minutes. Remove the coconut from the oven and wrap in a very heavy towel. Use a hammer to pound the heck out of the coconut, until it cracks open. Use a clean flat-head screwdriver or ice pick to remove the coconut pieces.

DEAR HELOISE: My sister-in-law shared this hint with me, and it works like a charm. To roast a whole chicken I use a fluted cake pan. I use cooking spray to grease the inside of the cake mold and then set the chicken upright with the centerpiece inside of the chicken, holding it in place. The juices run down into the cake pan and the chicken roasts to perfection!

-- Cindy T., Westlake, Ohio

DEAR READERS: Just a reminder that it is illegal in nearly every state to leave your pets in a hot car during these long, hot summer days. Even if you open a window a little, there isn't enough air for most pets. If you can't take them inside with you, then leave them home.

