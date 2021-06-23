• William Adams, 43, a Maryland man who said he used lessons learned watching a television show, and his 14-year-old son, Jake, caught a 7½-foot alligator in a pond off Chesapeake Bay using chicken breasts as bait, killed it with a crossbow and then put the meat in a freezer.

• Pretty Yende, 36, a South African opera star, said she was detained, strip-searched and held in a dark room at Paris' main airport when authorities determined that she lacked a visa to enter France after she had arrived for a starring role at the Theatre des Champs-Elysees.

• Linda Veress, a Yellowstone National Park spokeswoman, said rangers are investigating after a female hiker was hospitalized from a bison attack near a trail at the northern end of Yellowstone Lake.

• Harvey Hunter Jr., 48, of Stuart, Iowa, who pleaded guilty to leaving a threatening voicemail for Gov. Kim Reynolds, saying she and other politicians should be "hung for treason for pushing this covid scam," was ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and have no contact with the governor for five years.

• Tammy MacKay, president of the Randolph, N.J., School Board, said "we own it" and that no other district employees should be blamed as the board dropped a plan to use the words "day off" and restored the use of holiday names on its school calendar after a public outcry.

• Gary Fidelman and his wife, Sandra, a Houston couple who went to New Orleans to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary, are distraught after their car -- containing their wedding album -- was stolen from outside a bar.

• Thomas Sachy, 57, a doctor in Gray, Ga., faces up to eight years in federal prison and will forfeit about $833,000 in cash and property after pleading guilty to illegally prescribing opioids, prosecutors said.

• Alex Kasser, 54, a Democrat who upset a five-term Republican in 2018 to win a Connecticut state Senate seat, is resigning, saying that her ongoing contentious divorce from her investment banker husband is preventing her from adequately doing the job.

• James Reed, 42, of Frederick, Md., recorded by a neighbor's door camera leaving a letter at a resident's home before last year's election in which he threatened to attack and execute now-President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, faces five years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges.