To say you're Arkansan is to explain you are but a meek Christian who loves a very special place in nature. There are those who live here their entire lives and do not claim to be Arkansan. In an age entrenched in false airs, you throw away all claim to imagined ego calling yourself Arkansan. Do you then taste its wonderful abandon? Are you full of its authentic glee?

The world only remembers us to laugh. Yet you drop the world and live in a chuckle full of divine reality. Humble few stay after a taste of our home. Most of us are wonderfully born, never in on the joke.

ADAM FLEMMING

Fayetteville

Get the vaccination

I believe we live in a society that prides itself on consideration and good will toward others. However, there are still well-intentioned people with a cavalier attitude about getting their covid-19 vaccine.

People are confused about the purpose of the vaccine. Some think it's a government conspiracy, concocted so Big Brother can get one over on us. Others feel there's not enough research on this new type of vaccine to assure its safety and effectiveness. Some believe covid-19 never was dangerous. Perhaps they don't personally know anyone who died from it. Others think they contracted covid-19 already, before it became widespread, and therefore an earlier, milder strain than the emerging Delta variant. A few may believe all the above.

What is wrong with this picture? It is totally self-centered and doesn't consider other people in our lives. Think about your child, parent or relative. What about people you work with, depend on for goods and services, even those you visit and worship with? Don't you have any feelings for these people's health and safety?

If you choose to buck the system by not getting vaccinated, you place everyone at a greater risk of infection. Playing Russian roulette by walking around without masks and declining to get a vaccine is your choice, but what about unintentional consequences? If it gave you brief discomfort but saved the life of an elderly friend or relative, wouldn't it be worth it to you? Let's all get fully vaccinated. Then everyone can look forward to a future without the constant threat of fighting off yet another strain of this dreaded virus that becomes stronger whenever it spreads.

Please, do your part; if not for yourself, do it for the others you care for. Everyone else is depending on you. Get it?

GEORGE IMRIE

Springdale

Razor-sharp truths

"Occam's Razor," aka "Keep it simple, stupid," has insinuated itself into the art of predicting political outcomes. Not in the area of "who" will earn the acronym of POTUS, but "what" kind of person is POTUS-worthy among America's electorate.

The office of president of the United States is unique in all the world. It's where enormous, unparalleled power resides. Within its 816 square feet, the occupant can make decisions that change the world. He/she can sign orders that effectively ignore the effects of climate change and hasten its devolution ... orders that separate specific races of people for punishment ... orders that limit the rights of LGBTQ men and women ... orders to build a physical barrier between America and Mexico.

Bottom Line: The power of the office of president can be used by its occupant to effect thoughtful and beneficial policy, or the reverse, to allow the occupant to channel his/her biases and ignorance to do harm to people and the world in which they live. The effects of these orders are felt here and around the world.

The "simple" truth is Americans once elected a person who I believe is a psychopathic narcissist, a pathological liar, misogynistic troglodyte, an unconvicted felon, truth-denier and a draft-dodging coward and ... wait for it ... he'll do it again! Yes.

Occam's Razor cuts through the noise to suggest Americans aren't through electing a reprobate, a criminal and an utter nincompoop.

Fact: Tens of millions of Americans make up this irksome constituency.

Another razor-sharp, simple truth about this group: It takes one to know one.

HARRY HERGET

Little Rock

Significant moment

