Louisiana transgender sports ban vetoed

BATON ROUGE -- Gov. John Bel Edwards on Tuesday struck down a bill prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls sports teams in Louisiana schools, pushing back against legislation that has passed several Southern states, including Arkansas.

The veto from the Deep South's only Democratic governor was expected, since Edwards called the measure discriminatory.

"As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a solution in search of a problem that simply does not exist in Louisiana," the governor said in a statement. "Even the author of the bill acknowledged throughout the legislative session that there wasn't a single case where this was an issue" in Louisiana.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hn8qrIPNX2A]

Backers of the measure said they were trying to protect female athletes from unfair competition and preserve equality for women's sports across schools and colleges. The proposal passed with bipartisan veto-proof margins: a 29-6 vote in the Senate and a 78-19 vote in the House.

Still, it's unclear if enough lawmakers would hold together to call for a special veto session to try to override the governor's rejection.

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association already has enacted the equivalent of a prohibition on transgender athletes participating on high school sports teams.

Iowa abortion law's 24-hour wait halted

An Iowa judge has blocked a state law that would have imposed a 24-hour waiting period before women could get abortions, likely setting up a legal battle before the state Supreme Court.

Judge Mitchell Turner ruled Monday that because legislators passed the law last year as an amendment to an unrelated bill, it violated the Iowa Constitution's single-subject rule, which requires amendments and bills to naturally relate to one another. Furthermore, he found that the law also ran afoul of a 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision that protects abortion rights.

The law would have required a woman to wait 24 hours after an initial appointment for an abortion before the procedure can take place.

Abortion-rights advocates said the ruling would preserve women's access to the procedure and remove a barrier for those who want to terminate their pregnancies.

A spokesman for the Iowa attorney general's office said the state plans to appeal.

Files show 881 Secret Service infections

WASHINGTON -- Roughly 900 U.S. Secret Service employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to government records obtained by a government oversight group.

Secret Service records show that 881 people on the agency payroll were diagnosed with the virus between March 1, 2020 and March 9, 2021, according to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. More than 11% of Secret Service employees were infected.

The records received through a Freedom of Information Act request did not include the names or assignments of those who tested positive. But more than half -- 477 -- worked in the special agent division, which is responsible for protecting the president and vice president, as well as the families of these leaders and other government officials.

The responsibility and ethics group noted that the Trump administration took actions that risked exposure to Secret Service workers, but it could not verify a direct connection to possible infections.

After President Donald Trump contracted covid-19, he took a ride in his presidential vehicle as Secret Service personnel drove and protected him. The former president also held large rallies and events despite restrictions on public gatherings.

Secret Service spokeswoman Justine Whelan said the agency "successfully" carried out its mission even though employees remained in continuous contact with the public during the pandemic."

Texas governor sets July special session

AUSTIN, Texas -- Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday ordered lawmakers back to work in July, raising expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP's first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May.

However, Abbott did not reveal why he was ordering a special legislative session session starting July 8 -- saying only in a two-sentence announcement that an agenda would be issued later.

But Abbott has previously made clear that he would call lawmakers back to pass new election laws after Democrats in the Texas Houses left the chamber one by one less than two hours before a midnight deadline over Memorial Day weekend, denying the GOP majority a quorum needed to pass what was one of the nation's most restrictive voting measures.

While Democrats have vowed to continue fighting GOP efforts to reduce polling hours and voting access in Texas, none has called for a boycott of the special session.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports