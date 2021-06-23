• The Tony Awards may be months away, but three groups can already celebrate: The Broadway Advocacy Coalition, Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Freestyle Love Supreme" and "David Byrne's American Utopia" are getting special awards. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League announced Tuesday that the three groups will win Special Tony Awards, given to productions or organizations that don't fit in competitive categories. Founded in 2016 by Jackie Bell, Amber Iman, Cameron J. Ross, Britton Smith, Adrienne Warren and Christian Dante White, the Broadway Advocacy Coalition is an arts-based advocacy nonprofit dedicated to building the capacity of individuals, organizations and communities to use storytelling to dismantle the systems that perpetuate racism. Two high-profile shows from the pandemic-shortened season -- "Freestyle Love Supreme" and "David Byrne's American Utopia" -- also will get special Tonys because they did not provide free tickets for Tony voters, making them ineligible for competitive awards. "Freestyle Love Supreme" was created by Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. It features a comedic improvisational musical structure and a rotating cast of Broadway performers. Byrne's acclaimed stage show incorporates Talking Heads classics and other songs; Spike Lee made a film of it for HBO. The American Theatre Wing and the Broadway League said both shows "take theatre to the next level, delivering outside-of-the-box presentations that have gone beyond the stage and brought theatre into the homes of millions of people around the world."

• A three-judge federal appeals panel has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the rapper T.I. and an associate of promoting and selling cryptographic tokens that weren't officially registered, according to documents published by the website CoinDesk. T.I., the "Live Your Life" artist whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., is accused of teaming up in 2017 with Ryan Felton, the founder of FLiKIO -- which was billed as an online viewing platform -- and offering "FLiK Tokens" for purchase with the proceeds intended for content, film projects and marketing. The digital tokens started at about 6 cents each, with the Atlanta-born T.I. promoting the venture on social media before their value dropped to almost nothing in 2018. Although the FLiK platform never started, the company also "never registered FLiK Tokens as securities with the Securities and Exchange Commission." Investor Kenneth Fedance, who spent $3,000 on the tokens, filed the class-action lawsuit. Monday's ruling follows a settlement last year that cost the 40-year-old T.I. $75,000 in civil penalties to the Securities and Exchange Commission.